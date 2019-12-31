DOYLESTOWN >> Players from the Central Bucks High School East and West girls’ volleyball teams presented proceeds of $3,019 from their annual Pink Out event to benefit patients of Doylestown Health’s Cancer Institute.
The annual “Pink Out” event was held at Central Bucks East High School on October 16 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Since 2014, teams have raised more than $16,100 for The Cancer Institute.
“I am always so impressed with the compassion and generosity of the student athletes in our community. We are very fortunate to have the support of the Girls’ Volleyball teams, the coaches, and members of the Central Bucks School District staff and families,” said Jim Brexler, CEO and president of Doylestown Health. “We are grateful to once again be named as beneficiary of the Pink Out event. The funds raised help bring the best and most advanced cancer care to our local community.”
Team members and coaches from CB East and CB West girls’ volleyball teams recently came to the Cancer Institute to present the check.
Accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, Doylestown Health’s Cancer Institute offers patients the quality care they expect from a leader in cancer diagnosis and treatment — close to home. Comprehensive services include oncology-certified patient navigators, a state-of-the art infusion suite, Penn Radiation Oncology on site, and access to cutting-edge therapies and innovative clinical trials.