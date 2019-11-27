BRISTOL BOROUGH >> When the Morrisville High School football team travels to Bristol Thursday morning in the latest meeting of a series that dates back to 1928, it will take to the field in a role it hasn't experienced since the 20th century.
Namely, Morrisville will be favored in its attempt to end a losing streak against the Warriors that dates back all the way to 1998.
During that stretch, Bristol has ripped off 17 straight wins against Morrisville, which at one point hit rock bottom when it had to forfeit three times to the Warriors during that span.
As such, it's going to be very interesting to see what transpires Thursday with Morrisville (6-6) just itching to end its years of frustration against a Bristol team that is experiencing a rare down season at 3-6.
Although Morrisville projects as the favorite based on having had the better season, it isn't by much and the game figures to be close.
For its part, Bristol is used to beating Morrisville and this group doesn't want to be known as the one that couldn't preserve the streak. For what it's worth, Bristol leads the series with a record of 52-34-2 against the 'Dawgs.
Bristol has struggled on offense at times this year, but it has played some pretty solid defense, witness its 12-7 win over District 1 Class A finalist Jenkintown.
On the downside for Bristol, it has not played a game in over a month and although you can practice all you want there could very well be some rust.
Morrisville beat the same Jenkintown team, 38-13 in the district final. The improvement in the Bulldogs as the season has progressed is reflected in the fact they lost to Jenkintown, 34-6, earlier in the year.
Morrisville then got shellacked in the subregional final by the upstate's Lackawanna Trail, but that is nothing to get down about when you consider Lackawanna Trail has since whacked two more opponents to advance into the state semifinals.
Morrisville has generally had the more productive offense. The team has speed and a dangerous passing game with Bennet Waters throwing to Jaycop Perez among others.
Should Morrisville prevail, it can also lay claim it was one of only two of the 10 Lower Bucks teams to finish the year with a winning record. The other was Pennsbury, which rebounded from an 0-3 start and finished at 6-5 following a loss to a Downingtown West team that won the District 1 Class 6A title last Friday night.