BUCKS COUNTY >> Welcome back to the days of the so-called "Power 10.''
For years the top football teams in the Suburban One League all competed in the same division before it was decided to go to a more geographical alignment.
With teams like then-state powerhouse Central Bucks West, North Penn, Pennsbury and Neshaminy all in the same division, it was generally regarded at the time as the best public school league in all of Pennsylvania.
On Sept. 10, it became official a close facsimile of the old alignment is back. Pennsbury and Neshaminy will now both compete in a loaded-up eight-team division that includes North Penn, Central Bucks South, Central Bucks East, Central Bucks West, Pennridge and Abington.
Also on the local front, Council Rock North, Council Rock South, Truman and Bensalem have been placed in the Continental Division.
Realignment takes effect for the 2020 season.
The way it works is each of the three divisions now has eight teams and teams will play seven games within their division. Teams in the National and Continental divisions will also play two crossover games against teams in the other division. This means there will be room on the schedule for only one game against a non-SONL team.
It also means the schedule for many of the teams will be even tougher because there is only one opening to play very beatable opposition. Obviously, teams are also facing a weekly battle within their own division.
In other words, just like the old days when the Power 10 was in existence, a 7-3 or even 6-4 record will be regarded for most of the teams as a very solid achievement.
National Division: North Penn, Pennsbury, Neshaminy, Central Bucks South, Pennridge, Central Bucks East, Central Bucks West, Abington.
Continental Division: Souderton, Council Rock North, Council Rock South, Truman, Quakertown, Hatboro-Horsham, Upper Dublin, Bensalem.
American Division: William Tennent, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Cheltenham, Wissahickon, Upper Moreland, Springfield-Montco, Lower Moreland, New Hope-Solebury.