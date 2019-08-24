TOWAMENCIN » Kenneth Grady returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and also caught a pass for a score while Khalani Eaton, RJ Macnamara and Evan Spannall ran for two TDs as North Penn outlasted Neshaminy 55-34 in an offensive slugfest on August 23 at Crawford Stadium.
Skins quarterback Brody McAndrew threw three touchdown passes — two to Ian Sheehan — and also ran for a score but Neshaminy couldn’t slow down the Knights (1-0) in the second half.
Neshaminy (0-1) trailed 27-20 at halftime and twice pulled within six in the second half, the last time when McAndrew hit a streaking Sheehan for an 80-yard score to make it 40-34 with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter.
The Knights, however, responded on the ensuing drive, a 2-yard MacNamara TD run making it 48-34 with 7:08 remaining.
Neshaminy drove to the NP 15 but turned the ball over on downs. Eaton sealed the win with a 65-yard TD run on the next play.
After the game was tied 7-7 after a quarter, the teams combined for five touchdowns in the final 4:38 of the first half.
Spann gave NP a 13-7 lead with a 5-yard TD run at 4:38 while Kolby Barrow’s 69-yard TD strike to Grandy made it 20-7 at 2:55 McAndrew connected with Sheehan for a 40-yard touchdown pass at 1:53 but on the ensuing kickoff Grandy took off from the goal line, shrugged off a tackle attempt from the Skins kicker and went 99 yards to make it 27-13 at 1:38 Neshaminy, however, got within 27-20 before the break when McAndrew found Mason Demi in the end zone for a 27-yard TD at 47.8 seconds.
Other Regional Scores
Academy Park 13, Pennsbury 0; Truman 29, Olney 8; Pennridge 13, DelVal 0; Souderton 24, Pottstrove 10; Central Bucks West 31, Hatboro Horsham 17; Northeast 34, Abington 14; Central Bucks East 27, Quakertown 13; Central Bucks South 34, Spring-Ford 24