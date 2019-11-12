PENNSBURY >> Pennsbury High School's No. 1 girls tennis player, Megan Walsh, and its No. 2 player, Kyra Workman, both sophomores, placed 4th at the PIAA Girls Tennis Doubles State Championships held recently in Hershey.
The girls -- who played doubles together for the very first time -- placed 1st at SOLs.
As the No. 5 seed going into districts, they beat the No. 4 seed team from Henderson - a very tough opponent - to make it to the top four going to states.
They entered the PIAA State Championships as the 4th place team from District 1, and beat two tough opponents from strong districts to advance into the top four again. They then lost to two even tougher opponents in two very tight three-set matches, ending in an amazing 4th place in the state.