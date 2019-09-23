FAIRLESS HILLS >> Following four weeks of often frustrating football, it was time for Pennsbury to go out and have some fun at Falcon Field Friday night.
Facing a team it was entirely expected to beat with ease, Pennsbury (2-3) did exactly that by rolling past Council Rock North, 38-7, on the Mercy Rule.
With the victory, Pennsbury remained exactly in the same position as a year ago when it also got off to an 0-3 start before getting into the win column in week four against Central Bucks East and then knocking off Rock North.
Doing what it traditionally has always done best, Pennsbury used a punishing running game and a swarming defense to overwhelm a Rock North team that had put 31 points on the board the week before against Neshaminy.
It started right away when quarterback CJ Kohler ran 35 yards on Pennsbury's first play from the line of scrimmage. Four plays later JayVon McNeil reached the end zone on a 22-yard run to spark a 21-point first quarter explosion.
Although Pennsbury used three backs, the one who did the most damage for the second week in a row was Drew Hensor.
The team's quarterback the first three weeks who completely turned the game around against Central Bucks East when he was inserted at running back, Hensor scored the second touchdown on a 49-yard bolt up the middle.
By the time his night was finished, Hensor had piled up a whopping 174 yards on just six carries and scored three touchdowns. In addition to running hard, what Hensor has also given Pennsbury is speed and a home run hitter in the backfield.
After getting his first start last week, Kohler also looked more settled in at quarterback. Late in the the first quarter Pennsbury scored on a 1-yard shovel pass from Kohler to Isaiah Edwards. Kohler also hooked up with Hensor on a 4-yard pass in the second quarter to make the score 28-0 at the half.
To its credit, outmatched Council Rock North continued to fight and limited Pennsbury to a 23-yard field goal by Brady Burgfechtel and the third touchdown of the night by Hensor in the second half before the Falcons cleared the bench.
In addition to the yardage compiled by Hensor, Brad Mickels had a good game with 96 yards on eight carries. Much of that came on a 68-yard run. McNeil had the one touchdown and finished with 42 yards five carries.
Defensively, Pennsbury got two first half interceptions by Shane Simmons in the first half and a pick by Sam Burke in the second. As usual, linebacker Jake Schilling was in on a host of tackles.
Pennsbury will also be heavily favored next week against Bensalem before heading to Truman in what is shaping up a key league game after Truman rocked Neshaminy, 55-41, Friday night.
For the most part Pennsbury's defense has been solid all year. It took a while for it to come together, but Pennsbury now has a productive offense as well.
Council Rock North (1-4) 0 0 0 7 - 7
Pennsbury (2-3) 21 7 3 7 - 38
P-McNeil 22 run (Burgfetchtel kick)
P-Hensor 49 run (Burgfetchtel kick)
P-Edwards 1 pass from Kohler (Burgfetchtel kick)
P-Hensor 4 pass from Kohler (Burgfetchtel kick)
P-Burgfetchtel kick 23 field goal
P-Hensor 17 run (Burgfetchtel kick)
CRN-Marlow 8 run (kick good)