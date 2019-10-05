LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Yardley-Makefield Fire Company will be spreading its fire prevention message at a free public open house on Friday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Woodside Station across from McCaffrey’s Market.
Following this year’s National Fire Prevention Week theme, “Plan and Practice Your Escape,” firefighters will be encouraging families to plan and practice their escape in case fire breaks out in their home.
“If in the middle of the night or during the day the smoke detectors go off, you should have a plan in place on how to evacuate and a central meeting place outside the building,” said Yardley-Makefield Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff Goldberg.
“But the most important thing is to practice with your family,” said Goldberg. “Family members should know multiple ways to leave the house. A lot of times children are used to coming in through the garage, but there’s also the front door, the back door. So plan and practice your escape,” he said.
Throughout the fire prevention open house, youngsters are invited to inspect and climb aboard the company’s static display of fire trucks, try on fire gear, enjoy free refreshments and use a live hose line to extinguish a pretend fire.
And the first 200 children who arrive will receive a free fire prevention t-shirt.
Weather permitting, a Pennsylvania State Police Helicopter will make a landing at the event and be available afterwards for inspection and photographs.
Adults will have the chance to use state-of-the-art Hurst e-draulic rescue tools to remove doors and pry back the roof of a vehicle.
And while their parents try out the Hurst tools, the kids can get in on the action at a Kids Hose House. With the assistance of a firefighter, they will direct a live hose line at and extinguish a pretend house fire.
In addition, firefighters, manning live hose lines, will show the public how they approach and extinguish a raging vehicle fire during a live burn demonstration.
Adults, wearing safety gear, will also have an opportunity to learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher and how to safely extinguish an appliance fire.
Complimentary food will be available throughout the event, including hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn and water ice.
Back by popular demand will be the photo “green screen,” in which children can have their photos taken in front of a variety of different backdrops.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to talk with law enforcement officials, including representatives from the State Police and the Lower Makefield and Yardley Borough police departments, who will be available to answer questions from the public.
A Bucks County Park Ranger will be available to discuss boating safety.
And attending for the first time will be representatives from the Amtrak Police Department, discussing railroad safety not just for adults and motorists, but also for children.
Also on hand will be the Cops ‘n’ Kids Children’s Literacy Program, a national initiative to ensure that every child has access to books and the knowledge, inspiration and hope that they provide. They will be giving out free books on police and firefighters.
A self-defense group will also be in attendance, offering safety techniques to parents and children to guard against child abductions.
“From boater safety to railroad safety to fire prevention demonstrations and tips, it should be a really exciting event,” said Goldberg. “Last year, we had well over 1,000 residents who came out. It was very successful.”