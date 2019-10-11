I would like to take this opportunity to commend and publicly thank Mayor Charles Swartz and all the members of the Newtown Borough Council, in particular Mr. Marvin Cohen and Ms. Nicole Rodowicz, for the much needed repair work and widening of the 200 block of North Congress Street.
The poor condition of this roadway and accompanying safety concerns have been a problem for many years and it is wonderful to see the borough council deal with this much needed infrastructure project.
For years, people in this portion of Newtown Borough have felt that their concerns took second place or were ignored by the borough leaders. Obviously this is no longer the case.
It is gratifying to see that our voices were heard.
Michael Grothman, Newtown