The GOP has created a perfect circle when it comes to handling legislation.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “We won’t consider any legislation unless we are assured that President Trump will sign it.”
The GOP members of the U.S. Senate are protected so they won’t have to cast a vote and thereby go on unambiguous record as opposing legislation of irritating issues such as gun policy, climate, and immigration.
The President is protected from having to veto any legislation that manages to pass the Senate, and can claim that the Congress hasn’t sent him legislation.
So everyone has the perfect excuse.
It’s not my fault, says Moscow Mitch, since the President won’t sign. It’s not my fault, say the Sanctimonious Senator, since I don’t have any legislation to consider. It’s not my fault says Dubious Donald, since no legislation was ever sent for me to sign, It’s not my fault, says Moscow Mitch…etc, etc. And round and round we go, in a perfect unbroken circle of inaction and excuses.
We are on a not-so-merry-go-round and we are emphatically not entertained or amused. We need a trifecta of flips in November, 2020 – flip the Senate, flip the Speaker, and flip the President.
Joe Sundeen, Lower Makefield