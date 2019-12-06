YARDLEY BOROUGH - The Yardley Borough Parks and Recreation Board on Dec. 4 presented donations to the Yardley Borough Police Department and to American Legion Post 317.
Recreation board chairperson Susan Schneck, joined by members of the board, delivered a check for $1500 to American Legion Post 317 Commander Ted Smith and one for $500 to Police Chief Joseph Kelly.
The funds were raised from the recreation board’s inaugural Memorial Main Street Mile held on Memorial Day morning and its 11th Annual Yardley 5K, which drew more than 500 participants in June.
“The Legion, a long-standing fixture in Yardley, provides events and activities throughout the year to enhance the lives of veterans as well as the community,” said Schneck. “The Parks and Recreation Board applauds the diligent work of the Legion and is pleased to support their work.”
Added Schneck, “The Yardley Borough Police aid all recreation board events throughout the year. This donation will assist in the purchase of barriers and other materials to ensure our events are safe and enjoyable.”
Mark your calendars for the 2020 events - the 2nd Annual Memorial Mile will be held on Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) and the Yardley 5K scheduled for Sunday, June 7. Registration and more information will be available at Yardley5K.com and YardleyMile.com.
Anyone interested in training with others for the 5K are invited to join a Walk to Run group starting on April 14 at 6 p.m. in Buttonwood Park. The group will meet eight times to limber up for the race. Join the Yardley Borough Recreation Board group on the “Meetup” app to keep up-to-date on extra training sessions and weather announcements for Walk to Run.