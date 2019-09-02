ARREST >> On Saturday, August 31 at 10:47 p.m., a police officer was on patrol along the 40 block of South Main Street when he observed a Ford truck with the operator slumped over the wheel.
The officer approached the driver who was initially unresponsive with the vehicle running and his foot on the brake.
The officer safely woke up the driver and through further investigation developed probable cause to believe the man was operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
As a result, a 34 year old man from East Petersburg was arrested and charged with DUI offenses. The suspect was processed and released. The matter is pending court.