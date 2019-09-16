YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Yardley Borough residents will see a familiar face when they tune in to “Jeopardy!” on Thursday night.
In a FaceBook posting, the Yardley Borough Police Department announced that one of their own, PFC Adam Clark, will appear on Thursday night, Sept. 19 on the popular hit TV game show hosted by Alex Trebek.
It won’t be Clark’s first appearance on a national game show. He is a past contestant and winner on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”
The episode will air locally at 7 p.m. on #6ABC and on ABC nationally. Tune in or set your DVR’s.
“Congratulations Adam!!” reads the Yardley Borough Police FaceBook posting. “Everyone at the YBPD is proud of you for reaching this long awaited goal!”