YARDLEY BOROUGH >> A Council Rock High School South graduate and Northampton Township native will be hitting the streets of Yardley Borough as the town’s newest part-time Police Officer.
On Tuesday night, borough council voted unanimously to extend a conditional offer of employment to Nicholas Pellechia pending certification from the Pennsylvania Police Officers Education and Training Commission.
Pellechia, joined by Chief Joseph Kelly, took the oath of office administered by Mayor Chris Harding promising “to support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of this Commonwealth, uphold the laws and ordinances of the Borough of Yardley and to discharge the duties of a non-civil service police officer with fidelity and to the best of my judgment and ability.”
Applause filled the council chambers as family and friends, following a tradition started by Chief Kelly, were given the honor of presenting the officer with his badge and pinning him.
“As you can see, we have a lot of pride in our department starting with our Chief on down through the ranks as exemplified by some of officers being here this evening,” said Harding. “Nick, you’re joining a great family,” said Harding. “We appreciate the opportunity for you to join us and we wish you the best.”
Pellechia, of Trevose, is a native of the Churchville section of Northampton Township and a 2013 graduate of Council Rock High School South in Holland.
At Council Rock South, he was a three-year letter winner starting on both the offensive and defensive football lines during senior season and as a member of the Golden Hawk’s track and field team.
Pellechia attended and graduated from Bloomsburg University where he played football for the Huskies as a member of the offensive and defensive lines.
After graduating from Bloomsburg, he attended the Delaware County Police Academyand interned with the Locust Township and Northampton Township police departments.
He is the son of Lou and Sheri Pellechia of Churchville and has always wanted to be a police officer.
“We are excited to have Nick join our YBPD team and are sure he will serve the borough with distinction,” said Chief Kelly.