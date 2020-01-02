LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Pennsylvania American Water Company will be replacing water pipes in the area of the Rock Run Creek resulting in the closure of Makefield Road between Big Oak and Roelofs roads for about two weeks beginning Jan. 2.
Traffic headed south of the middle school complex will be detoured onto Yardley-Morrisville Road, Pine Grove Road and Big Oak Road.
Southbound Makefield Road local and middle school traffic will be able to access the middle school complex and the Church of the Incarnation.
Northbound Makefield traffic will have to turn right or left onto Big Oak Road. Traffic headed north of the school complex will be detoured on Big Oak Road, Pine Grove Road and Yardley-Morrisville Road.