FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury Education Foundation (PEF) recently accepted a donation totaling $15,000 from Waste Management PA (WMPA).
The donation was made through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program and was presented to the PEF Board of Directors by Judy Archibald, Director of Public Affairs for WMPA, and Bob Jones, Senior District Manager.
“Waste Management and Pennsbury School District share a mutually beneficial business and education partnership,” said Jones. “For more than 25 years, Waste Management has been supporting Pennsbury’s educational and environmental programs as well as awarding scholarships to graduating seniors. We are pleased that Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program helps enhance that partnership. We believe it is our job to live up to the highest standards of corporate and individual responsibility. The Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program in Pennsylvania is surely a win because it benefits students who will become our future community leaders."
The donated funds will be put to use by Pennsbury teachers whose grant applications for innovative school, classroom, and curricular enhancements are approved by the PEF Board on a semi-annual basis.
“We appreciate the clear generosity of Waste Management,” said PEF Board President, Annette Young. “These donated funds will go a long way in supporting new initiatives and technologies that improve upon the teaching and learning occurring in the Pennsbury schools.”
The PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program awards tax credits to businesses making contributions to the PEF. For more information, call Pennsbury’s Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Berdnik, at 215-428-4115.