YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Trains, trees, cookies and merriment. Come to the Old Library by Lake Afton in Yardley for two days of festivities hosted by the Yardley Historical Association.
On Saturday, December 7 from 2 to 6 p.m., the Old Library will be decked out in its Victorian holiday best. A model train layout, with tooting engines and clattering cabooses, will be back. With familiar buildings and landmarks, the railroad scene evokes Yardley’s past.
Standing tall will be a fir tree festooned with real popcorn and cranberry chains, candles, tussy mussys, toys, fans, and ornate paper images. “Yardley” gifts – embroidered tea towels, books, notepaper, ornaments and prints – will be available to purchase, and mulled cider and cookies will be offered to all. .
On Saturday, December 14, the festivities will continue. The community is invited to see the trains and tree, indulge in cookies, and buy a “Yardley gift’ to give or keep from 2 to 6 p.m.
At 6 p.m., carolers from St. Andrew’s Church will herald the lighting of the little spruce tree growing by Lake Afton. If you wish, please bring along an ornament to decorate the tree and celebrate its second season.
After the lighting, come inside the Old Library to enjoy holiday savories and sweets with friends and neighbors, new and old. Bring along a treat or beverage to share, if you choose.
The public is invited to both events, which are free. Donations are always welcome. Proceeds will benefit the Historical Association’s efforts to maintain the Victorian library building and its collections of books, documents, and ephemera related to Yardley’s history.
For more information about the Association’s activities, please visit www.yardleyhistory.org, e-mail info@yardleyhistory.org or call 215-369-1479.