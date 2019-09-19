YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Speed tables will be installed on Breece Drive this fall in an effort to slow traffic down once the road is repaved.
The borough council on Sept. 17 voted unanimously to spend $5,800 to install two asphalt speed tables on the street as part of a milling and repaving project expected to begin this week.
In June, council awarded its 2019 road program bid to General Asphalt Paving Company of Philadelphia.
The $120,859 contract includes ADA ramp construction and the milling and paving of Breece Drive between West College and West Afton Avenues.
The project also includes erosion stabilization work along Jervue Drive, Cold Spring Avenue, Riverview Avenue and Windsor Road in the Whiskey Hill section of town.
Councilwoman Sandi Brady championed the speed table addition as a way of creating a safer environment for the numerous children living on the street.
“They should be able to let their kids play outside and not have to fear cars flying down the street,” said Brady.
Brady said the street is already a popular cut-through between Afton and College avenues for traffic seeking to avoid the signal at Main Street and Afton Avenue. And she’s concerned that once the street is paved, cars will be speeding even faster down the street.
When asked by Council President Bryan Marshall for his opinion on the speed tables, Police Chief Joseph Kelly said although he wouldn’t recommend them for every street, he called Breece a special exception.
“Our officers cannot properly enforce speed along Breece because there’s no place for police to hide,” he said.
Brake Retarder Prohibition
In other business, council voted unanimously to advertise an ordinance that would prohibit the use of brake retarders on Delaware and Afton avenues and include the installation of signage along both streets alerting truckers to the law.
The borough also asked for a ban on Main Street, which was not granted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation because the street has more than a four percent downgrade.
“The brake retarders are jake brakes installed on some Diesel engines,” explained Councilwoman Brady. “When engaged, these brakes are very loud and a nuisance to residents living on those streets and nearby.”
Borough Manager's Report
Under the manager’s report, Paula Johnson announced that the borough has been awarded a $40,000 grant through the state Act 13’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.
The funds will be put toward the replacement of the deteriorating Mary Yardley Footbridge, which serves as a pedestrian link and vital access and escape route during high water events.
Johnson also announced that a Budget Town Hall meeting will be held on October 8 beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
According to Councilwoman Caroline Thompson, the general government committee will be recommending a change to the borough’s tax levy for 2020.
That change would include a reduction in the streets millage fund and a corresponding increase in the recreation budget to fund the upkeep of the borough-owned Reading Avenue Woods Preserve.
Trees for FitzGerald Field
In other action, council gave the borough’s Shade Tree Commission approval to plant up to four sycamore trees at FitzGerald Field.
The commission will acquire the trees from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society as part of that group’s plan to plant five million trees in the Philadelphia area.