YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Downtown Yardley will be hosting its next 2nd Saturday Yardley event on Dec. 14 with a #HolidaysInYardley theme, supported by Makefield Insurance Agency, Visit Bucks County and ShopRite of Yardley.
Downtown Yardley businesses and the Yardley Historical Society will be sharing a variety of specials, experiences, entertainment, and holiday-themed activities at various times between 8 a.m. and Midnight.
On that day the BC3 Music Society will be singing carols downtown at four locations between 4 and 6 p.m. and the following 18 businesses and organizations will be sharing the holiday spirit: Appletini Photography, Bizzaro Chiropractic, Burritos Yardley, Canal Street Grille, Commonplace Reader, Continental Tavern, Express Nails, Firehouse Cycles, Giana Rose Couture, Maura Rose Floral Design & Events, The Pink Daisy, Pure Eco-Wellness Salon & Spa, Spa On Main, Remedy Personal Training, Vault Brewing Co., Yardley Historical Assoc., Yardley General/The Cellar, and Ye Olde Yardley Florist.
Throughout the day and into the evening businesses and organizations will be hosting a variety of experiences. The full schedule of the #HolidaysInYardley 2nd Saturday Yardley event can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook as well as on posters throughout downtown Yardley, but check with each business or organization for all of the details.
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the all-volunteer non-profit Experience Yardley organization, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then. See experienceyardley.com for the full roster of programs and activities for the year.
The schedule for participating businesses and organizations for 2nd Saturday Yardley #HolidaysInYardley includes cool things all day long and into the night:
● Pure eco-wellness salon & spa: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by to enter for a chance to win a Peptide Facial Peel & LED ($125 value) - a great holiday gift for yourself!
● Bizzaro Chiropractic : 9 a.m. to noon, Give the gift of health with gift certificates for Chiropractic, Laser and Massage services. 20 percent off nutritional supplements. Free screenings for the spine, foot orthotics and Zyto.
● Remedy Personal Training: 10 a.m. to noon, Holiday Party. There will be holiday-themed snacks/drinks and a raffle! Plus, join in the '1,000 push-up challenge' for fitness and prizes! If we reach 1,000 push-ups that day, Remedy will donate $150 to EASEL Animal Rescue League & Pet Adoptions!
● Ye Olde Yardley Florist: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offering samples of our gourmet chocolates and imported cookies - along with hot mulled wine to enjoy while browsing holiday and sale items!
● The Spa on Main: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 20 percent off in the boutique all day long!
● Appletini Photography: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Offering 20 percent off 2020 session fees that day. Come on by to make a session appointment for next year!
● The Pink Daisy: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 percent off candles and fragrances!
● Giana Rose Couture: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday Shopping event! Every purchase of $150 or more gives you a free $25 GRC gift card!
● Burritos Yardley: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Our New Build Your Own Salad Menu Kicks Off!
● Canal Street Grille: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Buy one gift certificate of $50 or more and receive a free $10 gift certificate. Weekend dine-in specials all day, too!
● Express Nails: 12 to 5 p.m. Get your nails done and enjoy some local baked goods and wine all afternoon!
● Commonplace Reader Yardley: 1 to 3 p.m. A Wishlist to Santa and Reindeer Treat Making Experience for kids ages 2 to 5 years old! (Also open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for great books and conversation!)
● Maura Rose Floral Design & Events: 2 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Support Quilts For Kids and create a stunning holiday centerpiece at our Magnolia and Herb Centerpiece Workshop ($35). *We can host up to 12 people per workshop. Register online to reserve a spot!
● Firehouse Cycles: 1 to 2 p.m. Local musician Parker Reed will be playing live out front!
● Yardley Historical Association: 2 to 6:30 p.m. A Holiday Trio at the Old Library : Community Open House from 2 to 6 p.m, Tree Lighting by Lake Afton with caroling by members of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church at 6 p.m. and Eat, Drink and Be Merry Reception at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Library!
● BC3 Music Society: 4 to 6 p.m, Multi-Site Live Caroling at Firehouse Cycles, Commonplace Reader, Yardley General/Vault, and Cramer Bakery (weather permitting.)
● Yardley General/The Cellar: 5 to 11 p.m. Join in our 1st Anniversary Festivities with an Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest and helpful celebratory drink specials and more!
● Vault Brewing Co.: 7 to 9 p.m. Live music with Rhonda Fearrington Trio; great food and beer all day!
● Continental Tavern: 9 p.m. to midnight, Live music with Jon Anthony, and the porch heaters are fired up for festive outdoor dining!