YARDLEY-MAKEFIELD >> SEPTA will be closing the South Main Street railroad underpass in Yardley Borough from Friday, Oct. 4 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. for repair work to the tracks.
A posted detour will direct traffic around the closure using East Afton Avenue, Delaware Avenue, River Road and Black Rock Road. Local residential traffic will be allowed up to the closure from either approach.
To help facilitate traffic flow, PennDOT will be installing temporary signage at River Road and Black Rock Road creating a three-way stop.