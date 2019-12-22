LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Earning one of the Girl Scouts’ highest awards challenges girls to be their best and develop, plan and implement a Take Action project. Silver Award and Gold Award Girl Scouts are making the world a better place.
The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette (6th-8th grade) can earn and requires a minimum of 50 hours to complete. The Gold Award, open only to Girl Scouts in high school, is the most prestigious and most difficult to earn award for girls in the world and requires a minimum of 80 hours to complete.
In 2019, two Sandy Run Girl Scouts earned their Gold Award, and eleven Sandy Run Girl Scouts earned their Silver Award. All of the girls will be honored at an upcoming council-wide ceremony.
Corinne Carlson, a 12th grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2044, earned her Gold Award by completing a project focused on providing comfort to cancer patients at St. Mary Cancer Center. Corinne and her team made 237 port pillows that attach with velcro to any seatbelt. The port pillows will be used by cancer patients with immunotherapy ports to help them be more comfortable while riding in the car. Corinne selected this project because she saw how uncomfortable her grandfather was when he had a port put in during his battle with cancer. In order to encourage the community to carry on with her desire to help cancer patients, Corinne created a tutorial video on how to make the pillows, which can be found on the Girl Scouts of Sandy Run website (sandyrungirlscouts.weebly.com). In earning her Gold Award, Corinne completed the Trifecta, earning all three of Girl Scout’s highest awards – Bronze, Silver, and Gold!
Julia Trainer, an 11th grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2135, earned her Gold Award by completing a project benefiting Manor Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. For her Gold Award project, Julia designed and built a sustainable vegetable garden in one of the outdoor patio areas at Manor Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The garden box sits just outside the long-term memory care unit at Manor Care. Julia and her team constructed the garden box from cinder blocks, painted in vibrant colors to bring joy to the residents and their families. Once filled with soil, Julia and her team planted a variety of vegetables, including peppers and tomatoes, as well as herbs and seasonal flowers around the outside perimeter of the garden box for beautification and decoration. Julia created a training manual and written instructions to ensure the sustainability and continuation of the garden for many seasons (and years) to come. Julia hopes that her project brings joy and excitement to the residents, who will eagerly watch and wait for the vegetables to grow and eventually, be enjoyed with their meals. In earning her Gold Award, Julia completed the Trifecta, earning all three of Girl Scout’s highest awards – Bronze, Silver, and Gold!
Lillian Carlson, a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2105, earned her Silver Award by completing a project focused on addressing the self-esteem of girls at Pennwood Middle School. Lillian and her team created vinyl cut-outs in the school colors that added color and positive messages to the bare walls of the newly renovated girls’ locker room. Lillian hopes that her project helps remind girls that they are amazing just the way they are and that they do not need to change for anyone or be influenced by media images of girls.
Adrianna Fontanez (not pictured), a ninth grader at St. Edmund Preparatory High School and a member of Troop 2105, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefiting A Woman’s Place in Doylestown, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Adrianna and her team made 102 no-sew t-shirt bags and organized and ran a community donation drive to fill each of her no-sew t-shirt bags with items including, shampoo, conditioner, tooth brushes, toothpaste, combs, hair ties, hand lotion, cleansing wipes, snack bars, and the like. Adrianna hopes that her project provides women at A Woman’s place with items that they need to begin a life free from violence.
Emily Gilmore, a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2105, earned her Silver Award by completing a project for patients undergoing chemotherapy at Penn Medicine. Emily, whose mother battled breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy treatments at Penn Medicine, noticed that patients receiving chemotherapy were often cold during their treatments. Emily and her team made 20 no-sew fleece blankets and care packages, including items such as crossword puzzles and inspirational words, for patients undergoing chemotherapy at Penn Medicine. Emily hopes that her blankets and care packages provide comfort and inspiration to patients at Penn Medicine. Emily also wants her project to convey her thanks and gratitude to Penn Medicine for providing amazing care to her mother.
Jaclyn Gorgo-Gourovitch (not pictured), a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 21342, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefiting the Bucks County SPCA. Jaclyn and her team made 50 blankets, including 25 cat blankets and 25 dog blankets. The blankets were sewn and knotted. Jacyln also collected at least 30 items on the SPCA’s wish list. Jaclyn, a huge animal lover, hopes that her project helps increase awareness for animals in need and encourages others to support the Bucks County SPCA, where she has adopted several pets.
Annie Lordi, a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2105, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefiting children who are patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and are part of the Mended Little Hearts Philadelphia Region program. Annie and her team sewed 15 “I Spy” quilts, including 10 baby quilts and 5 lap quilts. Annie also connected with her community by working with a local quilt guild, Newtown Quilter’s Guild, for fabric donations and sharing of knowledge. Annie hopes that her project will make children feel better about having to stay in the hospital while undergoing extensive surgeries due to heart defects. Annie’s quilts will bring the children joy and provide some fun for the children as they hunt for different characters in her quilts.
Alexandra Kolb, a ninth grader at Bucks County Technical High School and a member of Troop 21342, earned her Silver Award by completing a project aimed at providing clothing to children in need in a third world country. Alexandra and her team sewed 100% cotton dresses, which were sewn with double seams and made with ties in order to withstand lots of washing. The little dresses were donated to a third world country. Alexandra hopes that her project provides children in need with clothing to wear.
Cassandra Romanski-Daley (not pictured), a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 21342, earned her Silver Award by completing a project aimed at creating youth programming opportunities for Lower Makefield Township. For her project, Cassandra, put on a play called “Eviline – The Musical!”. Cassandra and her team choregraphed the musical performances and dance numbers, created the props, and created the set for the play. Cassandra hopes that her project inspires the LMT Parks and Recreation department to build future content and programming for youth in the community.
Jessica Romanski-Daley (not pictured), a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 21342, earned her Silver Award by completing a project aimed at creating youth programming opportunities for Lower Makefield Township. For her project, Jessica wrote, directed, and put on a play called "Eviline-The Musical!" The play, “Eviline,” is about a young girl who comes to a new school and some of the challenges she faces. Jessica, with the help of her team, wrote the play, wrote the music, held auditions, and ran rehearsals. Jessica hopes that her project helps to extend programming opportunities to teens in the community, because tweens and early teens often want to develop their own creativity and skills.
Lena Sobol (not pictured), a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 21342, earned her Silver Award by completing a project aimed at promoting children’s literacy and encouraging animal adoption. Lena established a reading program at a local cat shelter. Through the reading program, children were able to practice reading and build confidence with their reading skills. Lena connected local children with cats at the shelter, providing the children with a special environment to read and providing the cats with love and attention. Lena hopes that the children gained confidence in their reading skills, and Lena hopes that the cats benefited from the love and attention of the children and find a wonderful home.
Emily Sryfi, a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 2105, earned her Silver Award by completing a project benefitting the Morrisville Free Library Association. Emily created a permanent sign that shows people with limited mobility where they can access the lift, which is hidden in the back of the very old building. The Morrisville Free Library Association is the first library Emily every visited, and Emily hopes that her project enables more people to take advantage of all the library offers, including community activities and sharing her joy of reading.
Angelina Tyler, a ninth grader at Pennsbury High School and a member of Troop 21342, earned her Silver Award by completing a project beautifying the Lower Makefield Township Pool. Angelina and her team built two wooden planters placed at the entrance of the LMT pool. The planters were constructed from scrap wood and painted with spray paint gathered from neighbors’ garages. Each spring until she leaves for college, Angelina will plant flowers and cherry tomatoes in the planters. Angelina, with the help of the LMT Pool staff, will use her project to introduce children in the community to gardening by engaging the children in watering the plants and hopefully eating the tomatoes.
Congratulations to Corinne, Julia, Lillian, Adrianna, Emily, Jaclyn, Annie, Alexandra, Cassie, Jessie, Lena, Emily, and Angelina. The Sandy Run Girl Scout Service Unit and the Yardley, Lower Makefield and Morrisville communities are proud of your accomplishments.