YARDLEY BOROUGH >> In celebration of Small Business Saturday taking place on November 30, Experience Yardley, with the support of the Bucks County Community College, is coordinating a contest to win The Biggest Downtown-Wide Shop Local Gift Basket in Bucks County.
The contest runs from now through Small Business Saturday with one lucky winner receiving a massive #ShopLocalYardley gift basket prepared by Ye Olde Yardley Florist and valued at over $2,300 with more than 31 prizes from businesses and organizations in Yardley Borough.
To enter the contest, shoppers only need to make a purchase at one of the participating businesses by November 30 and fill out an entry ticket. There is no limit to the number of purchases made until the contest closes, and no limit to the number of entries customers may submit.
All participating businesses have at least one sign posted for the #ShopLocalYardley contest. The winner will be chosen at random by Experience Yardley on December 1.
The gift basket includes #ShopLocalYardley gift cards, gift certificates, products, event shirts, and branded items from 31 Yardley businesses and organizations in vibrant and eclectic Yardley Borough. There are 31 prizes from seven restaurants and food businesses, seven specialty retailers, seven wellness businesses, three personal care and beauty businesses, three service businesses, three non-profits, and one creative arts business, all adding up to make the gift basket worth more than $2,300.
Noreen Gorka, the co-owner of Yardley’s oldest business, the 105-year-old Ye Olde Yardley Florist, is extremely proud of the #ShopLocalYardley Gift Basket.
“When we agreed to join in and make the gift basket a reality we had no idea that it would end up being the Biggest Downtown-Wide Shop Local Gift Basket in Bucks County this year,” noted Noreen. “I tell people to imagine having basically all your holiday shopping taken care of from one contest ... it’s incredible. I wish I could enter it myself!”
The businesses and organizations that contributed to make The Biggest Downtown-Wide Shop Local Gift Basket in Bucks County possible include: After Image Salon, Appletini Photography, Bizzaro Chiropractic, Burritos Yardley, Canal Street Grille, Canal-O-Ween, Commonplace Reader Yardley, Continental Tavern, Cramer Bakery, Customers Bank, Express Nails, Firehouse Cycles, Friends of Lake Afton, Giana Rose Couture, Grist Mill Fitness & Nutrition, Main Street Theater Co., Pure Eco-wellness Salon & Spa, Remedy Personal Training, Salon Millan, Ship and Print, The Spa on Main, The Hemp Oil Store, The Pink Daisy, Trattoria Rosa Bianca, Vault Brewing Co., Witt Pilates, Yardley General/The Cellar, Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar, Ye Olde Yardley Florist, Yardley Farmers Market and YogaLove.
For the latest details and a full listing of the 31 prizes in the #ShopLocalYardley Gift Basket, check out Experience Yardley's Facebook page and look for the posters all over downtown with participating and supporting businesses!
“Our locally owned businesses are a key part of what makes downtown Yardley and our community unique,” said Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley. “For being such a small town, Yardley has one of the highest concentrations of locally-owned and operated establishments in the region – from wellness and fitness, boutiques and specialty retail, salons and personal care, as well as creative arts, to a host of restaurants and craft food and beverage makers – our downtown has some great opportunities to have a great time ‘shopping local’, and all within a short walk!”
On Small Business Saturday (Nov. 30) itself a variety of Yardley businesses will be offering specials, entertainment, activities and events as well. Take a look at their social media pages for those details.