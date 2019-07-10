YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Commonplace Reader, a new independent book store coming to downtown Yardley in September, will hold a pop up book sale on its porch during 2nd Saturday on July 13.
Book lovers are invited to stop by between 12 and 3 p.m. at 49 South Main Street (the former law offices of Sam Snipes across from the Wawa) to see the latest books and learn about the future Yardley bookstore: “Home of Frankie the Mule.”
The new bookstore is described by its owners as a “general store” with adult and young adult literary fiction on the first floor ... with a children's section taking up most of the second floor. “Yardley is a river town in Bucks County known for its proximity to New York, Princeton and Philadelphia. As such we have lots of readers and need a great bookstore.”
Commonplace Reader, they said, will be “your new community bookstore, where people can connect with their neighbors, inspire one another and explore new worlds and ideas together.”
When it opens in September, Commonplace will join Bucks County’s other highly successful independent bookstores, including Farley’s in New Hope, the Newtown Bookstore and the Doylestown Bookshop.
And speaking of books, this month’s 2nd Saturday event also features a book swap at the Old Library by Lake Afton from 1 to 4 p.m.
“July's theme is Staycationing in Yardley, and what better way to enjoy yourself at home than reading a good book,” said book swap organizers.
Come find one or many books at the swap. If you're bringing books to the swap, arrive with no more than one grocery bag of books of current interest for adults and/or children.
After you've made your selections, head downtown for 2nd Saturday entertainment, store and restaurant specials and special surprises.
Over at Touchstone Gallery at 11 East Afton Avenue, the gallery will be spotlighting the art of Swiss born and award-winning artist Marcel Juillerat.
“His varied styles and materials make this show a very exciting exhibit - abstracts alongside of scenes and landscapes and low relief bamboo constructions,” said gallery owners.
Juilleratis known for his realistic quality use of oils and his polished work of implementing an impasto technique style on his artwork.
An Opening Reception with wine and cheese and a chance to meet the artist takes place on 2nd Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Live music will also fill the air on 2nd Saturday as Music on Main brings an outdoor concert by De Tierra Caliente to Buttonwood Plaza located next to Firehouse Cycles. The music begins at 6 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets and food.
De Tierra Caliente is a Latin party band whose music fills the air with bright colors and gets everybody up and dancing. The band is know for its catchy melodies and unaffected lyrics fused with Latin, Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms to inspire an irresistible North/South American party.
2nd Saturday participants include Commonplace Reader Yardley, Giana Rose Couture, Yardley Ice House, Yardley Historical Association, Witt Pilates, Touchstone Art Gallery, Vault Brewing Co., Canal Street Grille, Salon Millan, Witt Pilates, Burritos Yardley, Yardley General, Continental Tavern, Pure Eco-wellness Salon and Spa, Yardley Farmers Market and State Rep. Perry Warren's Yardley Office.
2nd Saturdays is run by volunteers from Experience Yardley. For the latest details, check out 2nd Saturday Yardley's facebook page and look for the posters all over downtown the week before each event!