FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board on Sept. 19 appointed Vincent DePaola Jr. as principal of the Fallsington Elementary School, effective October 1. DePaola will replace outgoing interim Principal Fay Manicke.
As a Pennsbury Principal, DePaola will report to Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula and the Director of Elementary Education, Michele Spack, for the general administration of Fallsington Elementary. His duties will include staff evaluation, supervision and development, evaluation and administration of the instructional and educational programs, scheduling, organization of student activities, student discipline, financial management, facilities management, coordination of transportation, office management, and communication with parents.
For the past year, DePaola served as Assistant Principal of Pennwood Middle School. Prior to that he was an Assistant Principal at Pennsbury High School from 2010-18.
Rounds of interviews included meetings with 26 stakeholders, including School Directors, administrators, faculty members, and parents.
“The feedback we received about Mr. DePaola’s strengths was abundant, including his breadth of experience (K-12) as a paraprofessional, teacher, and administrator," said Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula. "Additionally, he is viewed as a student-centered leader who will actively seek to partner with staff and families to create a sense of community and shared responsibility to provide the best possible learning experience for all students of Fallsington Elementary.”
Prior to joining Pennsbury, DePaola worked in the North Penn School District, where he was a middle school learning support teacher and eighth grade acting Assistant Principal.
DePaola has a Master’s degree in education from LaSalle University and is certified in elementary education, special education K-12, and middle level mathematics. He also holds a principal’s certificate from Cabrini College. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and social work from DeSales University.
DePaola publicly thanked the school board, central office administration and the entire interview committee for the opportunity. He also thanked his wife and his daughters for their “unending support.
“I’d also like to thank the outstanding administration and staff at both PHS and Pennwood for their collaboration and support over the years. I feel privileged to have worked under the leadership of Reggie Meadows, Lisa Becker and Derick Majakis.
“While my stay at Pennwood may have been short on time, it has been full of great relationships," said DePaola. "I consider myself to be lucky to have the Pennwood staff as part of my Pennsbury family.
“Over the last nine years at Pennsbury, I have had the privilege of learning from and collaborating with so many talented administrators, educators and students," he continued.
“As I begin my new role as an elementary principal, I am ready to prepare the students for their transition into middle school and as they move on to do great things at PHS," said DePaola. "I have been fortunate to have collaborated with many of the elementary principals on district committees and projects over the years. I look forward to further developing our collaboration and working under the leadership of Michele Spack.
“To the staff, faculty, staff and parents of the Fallsington Elementary community, I’m very excited to be involved as a Tiger," added DePaola. "I know that school is off to a great school year and I look forward to hitting the ground running on October 1.”