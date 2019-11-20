BUCKS COUNTY >> Waste Management Inc. and the Pennsbury School District have been awarded grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Alternative Fuels Incentive Grants (AFIG) program for clean vehicle projects that will help improve air quality and public health in the region.
The combined grants totaling $368,000 were announced by State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and State Representatives Perry Warren (D-31) and John Galloway (D-140).
Waste Management, Inc. was awarded $300,000 for eight heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles for use at company sites in Bucks, Lackawanna and Montgomery counties.
The Pennsbury School District was awarded $68,000 to convert eight aging diesel school buses to propane school buses.
“Promoting alternative fuels not only improves our air quality and public health, it encourages economic growth and technological development,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “The grants awarded to Waste Management and Pennsbury School District provide a financial stimulus that ultimately moves Bucks County towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.”
“This grant for Pennsbury School District will improve air quality in our community and save taxpayers money in the long haul," Rep. Warren said. "Studies have shown that propane-powered buses are cheaper to operate, maintain and repair than diesel buses. Part of the savings will come from lower fuel costs, and the maintenance of the vehicles should also save the district money.”
“This grant money will help Pennsbury School District convert its buses to use propane, a ‘green’ alternative fuel," Rep. Galloway said. "This is great news for our community and our environment.”
The primary goals of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) Program is to improve Pennsylvania's air quality and reduce consumption of imported oil through the use of homegrown alternative fuels that will help the Commonwealth's economy and environment. School districts, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses are eligible to apply for AFIG grants. Approximately $3 million remains available in 2019. The deadline to apply is 4:00 PM on December 13. The next grant availability is expected to open in the spring.
Interested parties may learn more at the AFIG website and apply at eGrants.