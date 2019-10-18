PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School Board on October 17 publicly thanked a former board member for her service to the district and welcomed a new board member to the table.
In a series of votes, they board first voted unanimously to pass a resolution recognizing former school board member Jacqueline Redner who resigned in September two months shy of completing her second term.
Redner, who represented Pennsbury’s Region Two including Tullytown and part of Falls Township, first won election to the board in Nov. 2011. Four years later in Nov. 2015 she won re-Election to a second term.
Redner was elected president of the board three times, the first in December 2013, leading the board through 2014. She was again named president in July 2017 in an unusual mid-year leadership change and was subsequently re-elected in December 2017, serving as president in 2018.
During her tenure on the board, Redner contributed her time and expertise to the board’s facilities, transportation, education, partnership, student discipline, child safety awareness, charter school and wellness committees, in addition to serving as board liaison to Tullytown Borough.
Reading from the resolution, board Vice President Christian Schwartz acknowledged Redner’s service to the board, crediting her with “advocating tirelessly for the successful launch of full-day kindergarten” and “inspiring the creation of the Pennsbury Committed to Life initiative” in response to increasing societal issues among teens and young adults and to promote mental health among Pennsbury students.
“She has fulfilled her responsibilities with courage, conviction, honor and loyalty to Pennsbury,” said Schwartz, reading from the resolution. “Her regard for the importance of education of all students, and for the work of the board has been reflected in her efforts as a school director.”
The resolution concludes by acknowledging Redner’s contributions to education, commending her service to the district, recognizing her “with true appreciation” and extending “best wishes for all of her future endeavors.”
“She definitely exemplifies a person who left this board in a better place then when she got here,” said Schwartz in September when Redner’s resignation was announced.
Redner resigned after moving out of the school district.
Following the recognition, the board voted unanimously to appoint lifelong Falls Township resident Sherwood “Chip” Taylor to fill Redner’s open seat on the board.
Taylor, who is running for the seat in the General Election, is the only candidate who stepped forward to fill the unexpired seat, according to board President T.R. Kannan.
Shortly after the vote, Taylor, his hand resting on a Bible held by his daughter, was sworn in by District Judge Jan Vislosky before taking his seat at the board table.
Taylor will serve out Redner’s term, which expires in early December when newly-elected board members are seated.
Taylor, the son of retired longtime Pennsbury administrator Sherwood Taylor, is running in the November General Election for a four year seat with Mike Pallotta and incumbent Gary Sanderson.
Taylor is a lifelong resident of Falls Township. He has a degree in Finance from Temple University, a Teaching Internet Certificate from Delaware Valley University and worked for the school district as an IT specialist from 2008 to 2014.
Chip currently is the owner/operator of a successful giftware company. And he and his wife are active Fallsington Elementary School PTO members.