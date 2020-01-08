PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School Board is looking for candidates living in Region Two interested in serving on the school board.
The successful candidate will replace John Palmer who has resigned from the board to serve as a Falls Township Supervisor.
"The Board wishes Mr. Palmer well and appreciates his eight years of service to his Pennsbury constituents." said the district in a statement issued on Jan. 8.
Region 2 residents interested in applying to fill the vacancy are invited to submit a resume and cover letter by January 15th to Chris Berdnik, Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary, Pennsbury School District, PO Box 338, 134 Yardley Avenue, Fallsington, Pa. 19058-0338.