PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School Board now has two vacancies to fill following the resignation of Region 3 representative Nancy Lawson.
On January 16, the school board voted unanimously to accept Lawson’s resignation and to seek residents interested in filling Lawson’s unexpired term.
Lawson, a business owner from Falls Township, has represented Region 3 on the board since her election in November 2017. She manages a family-owned small business, Marie's Cozy Corner, in Fairless Hills.
Region 3 residents interested in applying to fill the vacancy are invited to submit a resume and cover letter by January 24 to Chris Berdnik, Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary, at cberdnik@pennsburysd.org
The appointment will run through November 2021.
Also at the meeting, the board officially voted to accept the resignation of Region 2 representative John Palmer who won election and was sworn in as a Falls Township Supervisor earlier this month. The deadline to file an application for the Region 2 seat was Jan. 16.
The school board has scheduled a special meeting for February 6 to fill both board vacancies.
Also at the January 16 meeting, school board member Christian Schwartz read a resolution into the record acknowledging Palmer’s service to the board and to the school district.
Palmer served on the school board from December 2011 to January 2020, contributing his service, time and expertise to the Bucks County Technical High School Joint Board Committee, the Board Facilities Committee, Board Finance and Partnerships Committee, Board Student Discipline Committee, and the Board Transportation Committee, in addition to serving as the board liaison to Falls Township.
“He worked with his fellow Board members and the administration to move the District forward through eight years of strategic planning while containing costs in an efficient manner and together with his Board colleagues, he approved the rollout and implementation of the Chromebook 1:1 initiative and successfully introduced full-day Kindergarten in Pennsbury,” said Schwartz reading from the resolution.
He also collaborated with fellow Board members and administrators to oversee extensive building renovations at Pennwood Middle School in addition to upgrading security measures district-wide.
He also supported the School Board during successful employee contract negotiations during his two terms of service and he advocated for the successful launch of the Air Force JROTC program at Pennsbury High School.
“He has fulfilled his responsibilities with courage, conviction, honor, and loyalty to Pennsbury and his regard for the importance of education of all students, and for the work of the Board, has been reflected in his efforts as a School Director,” said Schwartz. “We, the members of the Pennsbury Board of School Directors and the communities we represent, are pleased to acknowledge his contributions to education and to commend his service to this School District.”
A copy of the resolution will be presented to Palmer and entered into the official minutes of the January 16 board meeting.