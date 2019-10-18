FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board on Oct. 17 voted to appoint Ryan Kennedy the next assistant principal at the Pennwood Middle School in Lower Makefield. His appointment is effective Oct. 18.
Kennedy, a middle school teacher currently serving as an administrative intern, will replace Vincent DePaola, who was recently named principal at Pennsbury’s Fallsington Elementary School. In his new position, Kennedy will report to Pennwood Principal Derek Majikas.
“Included in the feedback we received from the interview team was the sentiment that Mr. Kennedy was the perfect candidate for the job,” said Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula. “He has been teaching English Language Arts at Pennwood for five years, and during that time Mr. Kennedy has developed into an exemplary teacher with a deft ability to tend to the social and emotional needs of all. He has respect for – and from – all students and staff. A leader at Pennwood and in the school district as a whole, Mr. Kennedy has served on multiple committees, including the School Wide Positive Behavior Supports team for Pennwood. He is a Google Certified Educator and has also provided support to the District’s Future Ready 1:1 technology initiative.” Dr. Gretzula added, “On his first day as Assistant Principal at Pennwood, Mr. Kennedy will lead the school’s annual UNITY Walk, one part of the character education program at Pennwood that he has co-chaired since 2016, underscoring his continuing care for the school community.”
Kennedy served previously as an administrative intern at Pennwood Middle School and Makefield Elementary School. He joined Pennsbury in 2014 as an English Language Arts teacher at the secondary level.
From 2006-2014, Kennedy was an English teacher in the Wyoming Area School District. He has a Master’s degree in secondary education and a Bachelor’s degree in communication, both from the University of Scranton. Kennedy also holds a PreK-12 Principal Certification, which he earned at Holy Family University.