FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board on Jan. 16 unanimously appointed current fifth level teacher Sandy Kandravi as an Elementary Educational Coach effective Jan. 29 to June 16, 2020.
According to the district, Kandravi will focus on implementing technology to enhance teaching and learning at the elementary level. She will join teachers, Jeanmarie McGinley (elementary), and Megan Swope (secondary), as well as Michael Hermann (secondary), who have also been appointed previously to serve as administrative interns in the Information Technology Department.
“When possible, we try to support the growth of our educators who desire leadership opportunities,” said Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula.
Kandravi will be taking the place of Amanda D’Amico in the Information Technology Department through the second semester of the current school year. D’Amico was approved recently by the School Board to serve as acting assistant principal at Pennsbury High School West for that time frame.
Kandravi has served as a learning support teacher in Pennsbury’s Manor and Penn Valley elementary schools at varying grade levels since 2004. She is currently teaching fifth grade at Penn Valley. She holds a Master’s degree in education from Holy Family University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education (K-6) with a minor in special education from Temple University.
Kandravi is also continuing her post-graduate education by taking courses through Fresno Pacific University that focus on classroom management and educational technology.