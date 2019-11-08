LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Newtown Quilters’ Guild is now partnering with the Lower Makefield Township Police Department through the guild’s “Crayon Quilts – Children Helping Children" philanthropy program.
The program provides quilts to first responders to pass along to children whom they come upon in a difficult situation. It’s a way to help kids who are going through a tough time.
Each quilt features words of encouragement sewn in with beautiful fabric squares of art work created by children, for children.
“What a wonderful way to help children in distress as well as a great opportunity to teach other children the importance of giving," said Chief Ken Coluzzi. “Police officers can also benefit by knowing they are comforting a child and lessening their fear. I am proud to become part of this program.”
Founded 30 years ago, the Newtown Quilters’ Guild provides a welcoming community for quilters, bringing together many diverse interests through a shared love of their art. The guild holds monthly meetings at the Lower Makefield Community Center on the third Tuesday of every month. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. and feature either a guest speaker or a program and an opportunity for quilters to show their work.
Guests are welcome to attend their meetings ($5 guest fee, unless otherwise noted), with the exception of their two members-only meetings in October and December. To learn more about the group, visit www.newtownquiltersguild.org and follow them on Facebook.