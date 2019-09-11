YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Downtown Yardley will be hosting its monthly 2nd Saturday Yardley event in September with a #LiveCreativeDay theme as part of National Live Creative Day, supported by Visit Bucks County and sponsored by ShopRite of Yardley and Makefield Insurance Agency.
Downtown Yardley businesses and Yardley Farmers Market will be sharing a variety of creative experiences, entertainment, and specials throughout the day on September 14.
Visitors and their families can pick up books, flowers, wellness products and tips, participate in a pilates class or a Master Gardeners’ demonstration, listen to live music in three different venues, enjoy a specialty craft cocktail or beer, and get served some early fall lunch and dinner specials outdoors or inside, all within walking distance in Yardley’s eclectic and vibrant downtown.
Event sponsor Makefield Insurance Agency will also be giving out free insulated lunch boxes for back-to-school or take-to-work use at their office from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All told, participants can take advantage of an array of fun things to do, see, and win along with enjoying #LiveCreativeDay specials in some 13 different downtown business and organizations. There will even be a two public grand openings of Yardley’s latest businesses kicking off that day as well: Commonplace Reader (Yardley’s first independent book store) from Noon to 2 p.m. at 49 S. Main Street and also at Red House (the newest downtown restaurant concept) from Noon to 4 p.m. at 35 S. Main Street.
“For being such as small town, Yardley is becoming a place where you can find a lot of creative things going on - workshops, performances, classes, floral arts, innovative cuisine, and craft beverages. From the Yardley Farmers Market, health and wellness activities and products, sales and specials that start early in the day, to meal, drink and dessert creations and live music from the afternoon on,” noted Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley, “residents and visitors can find the expression of creativity in a number of ways.”
The event is happening on September 14 from 9 a.m. to Midnight in downtown Yardley, with businesses and organizations hosting a variety of experiences at different times during the day. The full schedule of the #LiveCreativeDay 2nd Saturday Yardley event can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook as well as on posters all over downtown Yardley.
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the all-volunteer non-profit Experience Yardley organization, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then. See experienceyardley.com for the full roster of programs and activities for the year.
The participating businesses and organizations for 2nd Saturday Yardley #LiveCreativeDay on September 14th are:
- Witt Pilates - Open house with tours and demos! 9AM-12PM
- Yardley Farmer's Market - Late summer veggies are in and come check out the Master Gardeners'
- "Enviro-Scape" demonstrations! 9AM-1PM
- Bizzaro Chiropractic - "Let's create a new you"! Nutritional counseling: helping participants "create" a profile that fits their needs and offering a 25 percent discount on our "Professional" quality supplements. For the kids we are going to encourage them with a "back to school special" having them create spinal awareness and recommend their own healthy snacks. 10AM-2PM
- TheHempOilStore.com - We will have a spin wheel where customers can spin the wheel to see how much of a discount they can get on all purchases! 10AM-4PM
- Makefield Insurance Agency - Stop by for a free Makefield Agency Insulated lunch bag for back-to-school and or work. 11AM-2PM
- Commonplace Reader Yardley - Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony followed by a "Cookies on the Porch" reception and free bookmarks from 12 noon to 2 pm. Open 11AM-9PM
- Canal Street Grille - New Fall lunch and dinner specials all day long and they will be hosting a handmade jewelry event in their lobby! 11AM-9PM
- Burritos Yardley - New vegetarian and vegan menu options start, and a buy 2 get 1 Mexican popsicle sale, all day long! 11AM-9PM
- Red House - Grand Opening Tailgate starting at Noon! Come by and say hi to see our new menu and look, or join in the food & fun for a nominal cost! 12-3PM
- Ye Olde Yardley Florist - Sunflower Festival - Come and see our creative sunflower arrangements - plus receive a sunflower to take with you! 12-4PM
- Yardley General - #LiveCreative with a new Cellar Cocktail Creation by our Expert Bartender, just for 9/14! 5-11PM
- Vault Brewing Co. - Creative cuisine and craft beverages all day long - with live music with David Dzubinski Trio from 7-10PM
- Continental Tavern - Perfect late summer weather for dining on the porch! Live music from with Jeff Sutton Band - 9PM-Midnight, too!
###