YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Downtown Yardley will be hosting its next 2nd Saturday Yardley event on July 13 with a #YardleyStaycation theme, supported by a grant from Visit Bucks County.
Downtown Yardley businesses, Music on Main, the Yardley Historical Association, and Yardley Farmers Market will be sharing a variety of experiences, specials, and even chances to win great prizes from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.
Visitors and their families can pick up books and gifts, participate in an open mic performance or pilates class, see some amazing art while sampling some wine and cheese, listen to live music in four different venues, enjoy some treats and snacks, get served some summer-themed lunch, dinner, drink and dessert specials outdoors or inside, find some great deals on wellness and personal services, hair styling, and swimwear, and even find a sale on Yardley’s signature water ice, all within walking distance in the borough’s eclectic and vibrant downtown.
All told, participants can take advantage of an array of fun things to do, see, and win along with enjoying some #YardleyStaycation specials in some 15 different downtown business and organizations.
“You don’t have to fight shore traffic or pay for expensive lodging to enjoy a great local staycation in Yardley! From the Yardley Farmers Market, personal care and wellness activities, and sales and specials that start early in the day to summer reading books for swapping or purchase, to meal and drink and dessert specialties during the afternoon, to live music and art receptions right in town,” Jef Buehler, President of Experience Yardley said.
“Hopefully we’ll have a dry Saturday for Music on Main with De Tierra Caliente - thanks to Visit Bucks County, the first 200 people who arrive will receive a colorful floral lei to encourage the full #YardleyStaycation mood!”
Additionally, that night’s band sonsor Cramer’s Bakery, will be giving out “Bakery Bucks” coupons to attendees of the event.
The event is happening on July 13th from 8:30 AM to Midnight in downtown Yardley, with businesses and organizations hosting a variety of experiences at different times during the day. The full schedule of the #YardleyStaycation 2nd Saturday Yardley event can be found at 2ndSaturdayYardley on Facebook as well as on posters all over downtown Yardley.
“We love to engage with our community and be an active part of our downtown,” Taylor McFadden of The Spa on Main said. “Our contests are open to the public at large and of course our customers, but the real win is meeting new people and letting them see what we’re all about.”
2nd Saturday Yardley, run by the all-volunteer non-profit Experience Yardley organization, started in November 2017 and has occurred every month since then. See experienceyardley.com for the full roster of programs and activities for the year.
The participating businesses and organizations for 2nd Saturday Yardley #YardleyStaycation on July 13 include:
- Pure Eco-Wellness Salon & Spa - Yardley Staycation "Smooth Hair Ritual" special - limited slots - sign up now! You can also just stop by to enter a raffle, too! We'd love to see you! 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Witt Pilates - Open House w/tours & Demonstrations + 1 week free just for stopping in! 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Yardley Farmers Market - Awesome summer produce and products in Buttonwood Park! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Giana Rose Couture - 20 percent off all of staycation/vacation swimwear! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Burritos Yardley - BYOB margaritas (we supply the glass/mix) all day long and Mexican Popsicle ("Paleta") special - buy three and get one free! 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Canal St. Grille - summer specials for lunch and dinner with traditional Greek and American BBQ on the patio and inside! 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Commonplace Reader - Pop-Up Sale of books and gifts! Take in some summer reading on the future store's beautiful new porch (across from Wawa) before the official opening in September! 12 to 3 p.m.
- State Rep. Perry Warren's Office - Stop by for some homemade baked goods and information on valuable "unclaimed" property, the SEPTA Senior Pass and more. 12 to 3 p.m.
- Salon Millan - Summer Staycation Sale - 25 percent off all products. Enter to win a gift basket! 12 to 4 p.m.
- Yardley Ice House - "Live Large @ the Ice House" - 10 percent off all large Water ice/gelati! 12 to 10 p.m.
- Yardley Historical Association - Summer book swap at the Old Library by Lake Afton! Perfect for finding a staycation book! 1 to 4 p.m.
- Touchstone Art Gallery - Check out Swiss-born and award-winning artist, Marcel Juillerat, at an artist's reception with fantastic art, wine and cheese! 5 to 7 p.m.
- Music on Main - Enjoy live music under the open sky with De Tierra Caliente! Pick up food and drink downtown and bring your own chair! The first 200 people get a colorful flower lei! 6 to 8 p.m. next to Firehouse Cycles.
- Vault Brewing Co. - Fantastic brews and cuisine all day and live music from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Yardley General/The Cellar - Open Mic Night is back! Sign up at 7 p.m. for performances from 8 to 10 p.m.
- Continental Tavern - Dine and Drink inside or on the porch plus live acoustic guitar music with Will Williams from 9 p.m. to midnight.