YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Winter floral arrangements, snowflake crafts, warm winter cocktails and a Winter Wander headline the next 2nd Saturday event in Yardley Borough on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Second Saturday takes place every month in downtown Yardley Borough. Visitors are encouraged to stroll around and experience Yardley's food and beverage options, specialty retail, and wellness services. Each month a variety of businesses offer specials, entertainment, activities and events on 2ndsaturdayyardley.
Twelve Downtown Yardley businesses and the Friends of the Delaware Canal will be sharing a variety of specials, experiences, entertainment, and winter-themed activities at various times between 8 a.m. and Midnight on January 11th. These include live music, food and drink specials, sales, treats, giveaways, a free goal-setting workshop, an open house, and a Winter Wander Walk.
Among the businesses featured this month will be Cramer’s Bakery, the Pink Daisy, Giana Rose Couture, Express Nails, Witt Pilates, Commonplace Reader, Ye Olde Yardley Florist, Burritos, Continental Tavern, Remedy Personal Training, Burritos, Canal Street Grille, Vault Brewing, Yardley General/The Cellar and more.
In addition, the Friends of the Delaware Canal will host “A Winter Wander” in conjunction with Second Saturday in Yardley. The “pop up” walk will depart at 2 p.m. from Yardley Borough Hall, 56 South Main Street, on Saturday, January 11.
The walk will explore downtown Yardley before venturing north on the Delaware Canal towpath on a two-mile, roundtrip guided walking tour.
Participants will walk along Edgewater Avenue, see one of the canal’s six remaining historic camelback bridges as well as the 20th century Mary Yardley Footbridge. They also will hear stories about the waterway’s unique and interesting past.
The “Winter Wander” will be led by Susan Taylor and is sponsored by the Friends of the Delaware Canal. No reservations are needed. For more information, visit www.fodc.org.
Check out the full schedule of events and activities here:
● Cramer Bakery: 8AM-8PM, Offering a free cupcake to the first 50 customers who mention 2nd Saturday Yardley!
● Witt Pilates: 9AM-1PM, Open House with tours. All new clients that day get 1 FREE week of classes!
● Ye Olde Yardley Florist: 10AM-6PM, Showcasing beautiful Winter arrangements and serving samples of gourmet chocolates and gluehwein (hot mulled wine) to enjoy while browsing!
● Remedy Personal Training: 11AM-12:15PM, Free ‘Refocus for the New Year’ workshop! This is not an exercise class, it will be a relaxing workshop focusing on taking a look inward, setting goals & crushing obstacles! The workshop is open to everyone, you do not have to be a client at Remedy to attend, bring a friend!!
● The Pink Daisy: 11AM-4PM, 60% off Christmas and Winter clothing for women and children and 20%a off all gift soaps!
● Giana Rose Couture: 11AM-5PM, New Year, New You sale! 15% off your purchase in the boutique!
● Burritos Yardley: 11AM-9PM, Winter Warming Specials - Mexican Tortilla Soup and Sizzling Fajitas (chicken, steak, & shrimp in any combination)
● Canal Street Grille: 11AM-9PM, Winter-inspired dine-in specials all day!
● Express Nails: 12PM-5PM, Get your nails done and enjoy some local baked goods and wine all afternoon!
● Commonplace Reader Yardley: 1PM-3PM, 2nd Saturday Snow/Winter Activities at the Bookstore using snowflakes create some fun and enjoy an edible snack! All Ages Welcome!! (Also open 11AM-9PM for great books & conversation!)
● Friends of the Delaware Canal: 2-4:00PM A Winter Wander: Explore a bit of downtown Yardley, then venture north on the towpath on a two-mile, round-trip guided walking tour. See one of the Canal's six remaining historic camelback bridges, as well as the 20th century Mary Yardley Footbridge.
● Yardley General/The Cellar: 5-11PM, Warm Winter Cocktail drink specials!
● Vault Brewing Co.: 7PM-9PM, Live Music with Cecilia Ferneborg Trio; great food and beer all day!
● Continental Tavern: 9PM-Midnight, Live Music with Bridge Beat Duo! The porch heaters are fired up for outdoor dining, too!
#ExperienceYardley #ExploreBucksCo #VisitBucksCounty