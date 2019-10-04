MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Whether it’s the authentic Chambersburg tomato pies at La Villa Pizza & Family Restaurant, the freshly-Italian specialties and baked bread at Café Antonio, the best burgers in Bucks County at Dacey’s Pub or the traditional Asian and European cuisine harmoniously mixed with spices and cooking styles at Concerto Fusion Cuisine, Morrisville has it all covered.
And lucky for everyone, the Morrisville Borough Council’s Business Outreach Committee is putting out the place mats for its third Restaurant Week to showcase the community’s eclectic and thriving food scene while benefiting the Ivins Outreach Center.
From Oct. 6 to 12, patrons are encouraged to eat at one or all nine of the Restaurant Week participants, which will be donating five percent of their proceeds to the Ivins Outreach Center, a community outreach organization that provides quality of life programs for youth to older adults in Lower Bucks County. Patrons must order from the special Restaurant Week menus to support the Ivins Outreach Center.
"Our restaurants did not hesitate to agree to donate to the Ivins Outreach Center – they recognize and appreciate being a part of our community, and welcome the opportunity to support it in any way they can," said Morrisville Borough Councilwoman Corryn Kronnagel, a member of the council's business outreach committee. "This year, we have nine restaurants joining us - a record number for our third annual!"
Restaurant Week participants include Concerto Fusion Cuisine, Anthony’s IV Pizza, Dacey’s Pub, La Villa Pizza and Restaurant, Non Solo Pasta, Mannino’s Pizza & Family Restaurant, Cafe Antonio, Michael’s Restaurant & Lounge and Salute Ristorante.
"Now is the time to try that restaurant you’ve had your eye on, or try something new from the menu from one of our delicious restaurants," said Kronnagel. "Also, ActorsNET theater has again partnered with us to offer a coupon to all dining couples: buy one ticket to a show, get one ticket free! So: dinner and a show!"
The lineup of restaurants and eateries offers a tasty mix of the riverfront community’s award-winning eateries and restaurants, from authentic Italian to Asian and red, white and blue American, as found on the menu at Dacey’s Pub.
The greater Morrisville area offers some of the finest restaurants in Bucks County. With several finer dining restaurants like Concerto Fusion, Michael’s, Cafe Antonio, Salute, Non Solo Pasta and La Villa, diners can experience the best in Asian fusion and Italian cuisine. And for those who prefer casual dining, Dacey’s Irish Pub, Mannino’s and Anthony’s IV offer a great variety such as Irish, American and Italian cuisine.
"Morrisville is blessed with a wonderful variety of restaurants that serve delicious food, from the Chambersburg Tomato Pie at La Villa, to the fresh sushi at Concerto Fusion, to the shepard’s pie at Dacey’s Pub! We have so many options just blocks away," said Kronnagel.
Salute Ristorante at 368 West Trenton Avenue is among the newest arrivals on the local restaurant scene and has built a loyal following.
The owner, Vincenzo Severino, was born in Belgium, but spent his younger years in Sicily, Italy. In 1963, the Severino family packed up and moved to the United States. At the age of 16, Vincenzo started cooking. His informal training afforded him an eclectic and exciting window into the profession.
Now with more than 35 years of experience as a chef, Vincenzo is keenly aware of the flavors people love and crave. His cuisine is the encapsulation of his passion for food and his obsession to please his patrons. His inspiration comes from his trips back to his beloved Sicily, where he breathes in as much as he can in order to translate his journeys into new and exciting dishes for his customers.
A sampling of their Restaurant Week choices include Artichoke Francaise, Baked Clams, Italian Roast Chicken, Penne Calabrese, Chicken Palermo, Salute Bread and Tilapia Francaise.
One of this reporter’s favorite eateries in Bucks County is Café Antonio, which is located just a stone’s throw from the Calhoun Street Bridge at 107 East Trenton Avenue. Their chicken champagne – my favorite - is a delicious blend of rich cream sauce, sautéed chicken and peaches, and their home-baked bread comes fresh from the oven, piping hot and delicious.
According to the owners, Café Antonio is “where classic and contemporary Italian cuisines intermingle in meals created with love, where tantalizing aromas are but a precursor to the palate-pleasing flavors that await you, whether discovered in our delicioso traditional Italian dishes or any of the chef’s daily specials.
Just around the corner and down the street at 2 South Delmorr Avenue is Concerto Fusion Cuisine, a contemporary style restaurant that combines attractive ambiance with good food.
The menu features traditional Asian or European cuisine harmoniously mixed with the spices and cooking styles of the other region. The feng-shui style décor, combined with an in-door waterfall, creates a dining experience that dazzles the eyes and ears as well as the taste-buds. And the full-service bar and sushi bar contribute to the diversity and atmosphere of the restaurant.
In 2011, Concerto Fusion was presented with the Internationally Known Chinese Restaurant Award by the Chinese Government and was the No. 5 Overall Excellence Winner at the 7th Annual Top 100 Chinese Restaurants Awards Show & Conference held in San Francisco.
The Restaurant Week menu includes a choice of sesame chicken, Thai Salsa Beef, Bangkok Basil Shrimp and Thai Cshew Nut with choice of appetizer and creme brulee for dessert.
A local favorite for many years has been Michael’s Restaurant and Lounge at 935 Lincoln Highway. Dating back to 1968, some may remember its predecessors, the Villa Sorrento and the Green Parrot Lounge. Today, Michael’s is a full service facility, which provides quality food and service at reasonable prices.
Restaurant Week entrees include a choice of chicken or veal parmigiana, Veal Valdostana, chicken cacciatore, veal scaloppini mushrooms and peppers, Grouper Pamorango and blackened salmon along with appetizer, house salad and ice cream cake roll or cannoli for dessert.
Another Morrisville dining favorite is Non Solo Pasta at 900 West Trenton Avenue.
The authentic Italian eatery features “creative Southern Italian cuisine with the delicate flavors of an authentic Italian kitchen.” Its menu includes modern and original interpretations of handmade pastas, seafood, veal and other traditional dishes that maximize the flavors of seasonal fresh ingredients.
The eatery also serves wood-fired pizza and creative culinary dishes, made from scratch. The menus offers craft beers and unique wines selected by Gennaro himself.
Restaurant Week entrees include a choice of mixed wild mushrooms, bolognese bianca, Chicken Boscaiola or Riso Venere. They are served with an appetizer and either tiramisu, gelato or cannoli for dessert.
For a more casual experience, Restaurant Week patrons may choose to try La Villa Pizzeria and Family Restaurant at 21 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Anthony’s IV at 335 West Bridge Street and Dacey’s Pub at 215 West Philadelphia Avenue.
La Villa, located in the heart of town near where Pennsylvania Avenue intersects with Bridge Street, is one of Bucks County’s best kept culinary secrets, especially with regard to its tomato pie.
Owner Gini Lenti has perfected the famous Chambersburg Tomato Pie. He also prepares other Italian dishes to perfection, including his Ravioli Al Argoste, Fettucini Alla Villa, Baked Ziti, Lasagna, veal marsala, mussels marinara or antipasto.
Staying on the Italian theme, the pizza recipes used at Anthony’s IV located just down the street at 335 West Bridge have been handed down from generation to generation, dating back to the owner’s great-great-grandmother and grandfather in a small town in the Italian countryside.
Anthonys IV is a multi-generation family owned and operated business. The family has lived in historic Morrisville for more than 20 years.
“We are proud to serve delicious pizza with the freshest, high quality ingredients. We buy our produce from local suppliers who exhibit a commitment to quality.”
Mannino’s, located at 312 West Trenton Avenue, has been a Morrisville staple for years. The Italian eatery serves red-sauce entrees plus pizzas with familiar and creative toppings.
Restaurant Week entrees, served with soup or salad and either stuffed mushrooms or vodka rigatoni bites, include a choice of Salmon Aurora, Old School Chicken Parm, Veal and Peppers or Eggplant Florentine.
And finally there’s Dacey’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, which is all about food, friends, sports and the best burgers in the county.
It’s burger menu is a literal tribute to the town, including the Bulldog Burger topped with bacon and choice of cheese and named after the high school mascot, the Trenton-Makes Burger topped with pork roll and choice of cheese and named after one of the three bridges that connect Morrisville and Trenton, and the Summerseat Pizza Burger named after a landmark borough mansion once owned by Robert Morris and George Clymer, signers of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
As an added Restaurant Week attraction, each dining couple who order from the Restaurant Week menu will receive a coupon - buy one ticket and get one free - for a show at the ActorsNET of Bucks County, 635 Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville. Coupons will be good through June 30, 2020.
For details and other Restaurant Week menus, visit www.facebook.com/Morrisville Restaurant Week.