MORRISVILLE >> A Morrisville Borough man has been arrested after making violent threats toward Temple University and their police department during purchases of ammunition and other items at the Walmart store in Tullytown.
Patrick J. Buhler, 29, who has addresses in both Morrisville Borough and Mount Bethel, Northampton County, was arraigned Saturday, August 3 by District Judge William J. Benz on misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment.
Buhler was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail set at 10 percent of $100,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, around 8:30 p.m. on July 31 Buhler spoke to a customer at the store on Levittown Parkway about security at Temple University, asking questions about campus police and the department’s response time.
He also said the customer would see him in the news in the coming days, the complaint says.
The conversation, witnessed by an employee, occurred in the sporting goods department while Buhler was purchasing five boxes of .223 ammunition. The complaint says Buhler noted he was purchasing the ammunition because he knows police wear body armor.
While investigating the case, Tullytown Borough Police found Buhler had visited multiple Walmart stores where he made additional purchases of ammunition, knives and small-cylinder propane bottles, as well as a two-way radio and binoculars.
Tracked down by police on July 31 at his Moreau Street residence, Buhler said the conversation with the Tullytown Walmart customer was a mistake, noted he insinuated “violent things” and said he did not know what he was thinking when he said them, the complaint says.
The case was investigated by Tullytown Borough Police Department and has been assigned for prosecution to Assistant District Attorney Laurie Moore.