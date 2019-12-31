YARDLEY BOROUGH >> St . Andrew's Episcopal Church in Yardley will install a “Memorial to the Lost” on the church property on West Afton Avenue to call attention to the impact of gun violence in Bucks County and beyond.
The memorial will consist of posts bearing T-shirts with the names of Bucks County gun vlolence victims. It will be up from Jan. 11 to Jan. 26. It is being done in conjunction with Heeding God’s Call to Reduce Gun Violence (www.heedinggodscall.org.), a faith-basesd movement to end gun violence based in Rosemont.
“At 10 a.m. on Jan. 11, we will hold a brief service to dedicate this project in honor of the lost, and to dedicate ourselves to reducing gun violence,” said Rev. Hilary Greer, rector. ”We will then install the posts and T-shirts. Local faith communities will be invited to join us,” and the public is invited to attend as well.
As part of this effort on Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Day, the Rev. Greer said parishioners and the public are invited to the Parish House behind the church “to write letters to our representatives seeking practical reforms to reduce gun violence incrementally and to make posters expressing a peacful commitment to reducing gun violence. Between 2 and 3:30 p.m., we will participate in a peaceful and hopeful public witness desplaying our posters at our Memorial to the Lost and in downtown Yardley. Please come: numbers count if change is to happen.”