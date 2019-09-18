BUCKS COUNTY >> State grants totaling $377,000 will be used to preserve and improve community and natural resources in Morrisville Borough, Yardley Borough and Lower Makefield, and along the Delaware Canal in Bucks County.
“I have personally advocated for each of these grants because they protect vital natural resources and expand recreational access to some of Bucks County’s most iconic gems,” said State Senator Steve Santarsiero in announcing the grants.
Morrisville Borough, a river community that is regularly impacted by flooding from the Delaware River, received $255,000 for a Flood Protection Study and Levee Accreditation.
In a June 27th letter to Secretary Davin of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Sen. Santarsiero supported the grant funding request by Morrisville Borough and outlined how proper accreditation of the levee will benefit area residents and improve the economic outlook for the community.
“This generous grant from Act 13’s Flood Mitigation Program ensures Morrisville Borough will meet FEMA’s standards for accreditation,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “Proper accreditation of the levee will increase property values and reduce the economic burden of flood insurance requirements for residents and businesses.”
“These grants provide a much-needed boost to our region,” said state Representative Perry Warren, (D-31). “The Morrisville study will identify solutions to prevent and mitigate floods, potentially saving our real property, our resources and taxpayer dollars.”
Through Act 13’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, Yardley Borough, Lower Makefield Township, and Delaware Canal 21 received funding for a bridge replacement and bike path development program and a water authority feasibility study.
Projects which involve development, rehabilitation and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails and river conservation are provided funding through this program.
“The projects approved under the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program make strategic investments in protecting and improving the parks, trails and canal systems along the Delaware River,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “It’s especially exciting to have the financial support for the Woodside bike path and the Mary Yardley Bridge replacement – both of which will enhance community access to the Delaware Canal towpath.”
Santarsiero added that the funding for the canal study will also go a long way to improving the sustainability of the canal’s maintenance and management in a collaboration with state and local, public and private resources.
“Outdoor recreation is an important part of life in Bucks County,” Rep. Warren said. “The projects in Lower Makefield Township and Yardley and along the Delaware Canal will make the great outdoors more accessible for all of our residents – including an ADA accessible footbridge.”
The following Act 13 grants were awarded to the district:
Flood Mitigation Program (Morrisville Borough)
Project Description: Morrisville Flood Protection Study and Levee Accreditation - Part 2. Funding: $255,000.
Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (Yardley Borough)
Project Description: Mary Yardley Bridge Replacement. Funding: $40,000
Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (Lower Makefield)
Project Description: Woodside Park Bike Path Development. Funding: $52,000
Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (Delaware Canal 21)
Project Description: Delaware Canal Water Authority Feasibility Study. Funding: $30,000
According to provisions within Act 13, a portion of unconventional gas well impact fee revenue will be transferred to the CFA for statewide initiatives that will include abandoned mine drainage abatement; abandoned well plugging; sewage treatment; greenways, trails and recreation; baseline water quality data; watershed restoration; and flood control.
To learn more about Act 13, visit the Commonwealth Financing Authority website.