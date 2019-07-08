FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Township Police are looking for a man who robbed a 7-11 convenience store at 8019 Mill Creek Road, Levittown, on Friday, July 5 at 2:30 a.m.
The black man is described as six feet tall, 220 pounds, wearing a mask, grey hooded sweatshirt under a dark jacket and dark pants.
Police said upon entering the store, the man pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at a clerk and demanded money. He then left on foot and got into the back seat of an awaiting black Nissan sedan, possibly a Sentra, with an unknown New Jersey registration plate. The vehicle, police said, was driven by a white female with blonde hair wearing a light colored shirt.
The vehicle then traveled on Mill Creek Road towards the Village of Pennbrook Apartment complex.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Tomcho at (267) 236-9218 or email m.tomcho@fallstwp.com