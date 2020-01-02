LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Kristin Tyler, who is stepping down from the board of supervisors after serving eight years, was recognized for her service at the December 18 meeting.
Dan Grenier, who served as chairman of the five member board in 2019, presented Tyler with a resolution and a plaque recognizing her years of service to the township and her hard work.
Tyler, an Attorney, was appointed to the board in Dec. 2011 to fill a two year vacancy created by the resignation of Matt Maloney. She went on to win election to the board on Nov. 5, 2013 and began a full six year term in January 2014.
Tyler served two terms as board chair, the first in 2015 and the second in 2017. She brought to the board a commitment to responsible government, financial stability and to maintaining the township’s “remarkable quality of life.”
Among the many projects completed during her tenure on the board were the Lower Makefield Community Center, the “all-inclusive” Secret Garden playground at Memorial Park, the opening of the Lower Makefield Dog Park and the hiring of a new township manager and parks and recreation director.
Tyler, the only Republican serving on the board for the past two years, decided not to seek another term. Her term expires with the reorganization meeting on January 6, 2020.
“During her tenure as supervisor, Kristin Tyler has always put the residents of Lower Makefield first,” said Grenier, reading from the proclamation. “We thank her for her time and dedication to our community ... Kristin has displayed discipline, dedication and service to others as a Lower Makefield Supervisor,” he said.
In accepting the recognition, Tyler said “it’s been a long and very rewarding eight years. I took this job very seriously. It was a labor of love and work and patience. I’d like to thank our township staff, our administration, our wonderful, unsung public works department, and our police department. I will miss you, Ken,” she said referring to police chief Ken Coluzzi.
She also thanked longtime recording secretary Janel Kieslich. “She has more Lower Makefield knowledge than any person in this entire township,” said Tyler.
“I wish my colleagues good luck,” Tyler continued. “I wish the administration good luck. It has been my honor to serve the residents of Lower Makefield Township.”
She also thanked her husband and daughter. “It’s been a great sacrifice,” she said. “A lot of missed kisses goodnight. I thank you both for your patience and standing beside me and allowing me to serve my community.”
Tyler said she’ll be returning to her roots as a Girl Scout leader and as an active member of the Pennsbury High School PTO.
“I thank you very much. It has been my honor,” she said.