LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Casey Schaeffer, a 15-year old sophomore at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, has been selected as the grand prize winner in Barbara’s Believe in Better Contest, a nationwide search sponsored by Barbara’s to recognize American youth doing better by leading a do-good, non-profit, charity, school or community project.
As the winner, Casey’s grand prize winnings of $10,000 will benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to finding effective treatments for the millions of people worldwide living with neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder causing tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body which may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer.
Altana Mukabenov, a classmate of Casey's, is currently on her 5th chemo trial (a clinical trial informed by early research funded by CTF) battling tumors around her airway and heart, along with other NF-related complications.
Casey started her Full Heart charitable initiative in 2015 to empower kids to get involved in their communities. Full Heart volunteers at many community events annually and in just over four years has donated about $16,000 to charitable causes.
This year’s 4th Full Heart Kids Carnival, organized by Casey and with nearly 30 volunteers, was the most successful to date, raising more than $12,300 while donating more than $9,500 to several charities, including the Children’s Tumor Foundation and A Soldier’s Hands.
In 2018, Casey created the Full Heart Music Scholarship, awarded annually to the most improved music senior at Pennsbury.
Casey was nominated for Barbara’s Believe in Better contest by Becky Diamond, a Yardley resident whose son Patrick also attends Pennsbury, is a Full Heart volunteer and friend of Casey’s. Her entry was selected from many entrants nationwide by Barbara’s as a finalist. She then received the most votes online over a four-week period.
Casey would like to thank everyone at Barbara’s, all of her friends and family who took the time to vote, and Becky Diamond for nominating her for this contest. Casey is the daughter of Chuck & Jenny Schaeffer of Yardley.