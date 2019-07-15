RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 11:27 a.m. on July 9. Loss Prevention detained a 22 year old woman from Langhorne for taking $89.24 worth of merchandise without paying. She was taken into police custody for Retail Theft.
FRAUD >> 1400 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 1:58 p.m. on July 9. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to use their credit card at Best Buy for $1,889.
FRAUD >> 600 block of Stony Hill Rd. reported at 1:35 p.m. on July 9. Complainant reported providing an estimate for work and receiving a check for more than the deposit. The complainant recognized this as a scam and did not cash the check.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 4:28 p.m. on July 9. Loss Prevention reported two fraudulent transactions on June 6.
FRAUD >> 3100 block Sterling Rd. reported at 11:19 a.m. on July 8. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to open credit cards in their name.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT >> 2000 block of Farmview Dr. reported at 11:08 a.m. on July 7. Police responded to the report of an assault which stemmed from a road rage incident. A 57 year old man from Lower was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct for punching and biting two men.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 2:15 p.m. on July 7. Loss Prevention reported a theft in progress. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 34 year old woman from Lower Makefield for taking $60.75 worth of merchandise without paying.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 3:17 p.m. on July 7. Loss Prevention reported theft of $190 worth of merchandise. Further investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for a 28 year old man from Croydon for retail theft.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1900 block of Timber Lakes Dr. reported at 4:08 p.m. on July 6. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a Verizon account in their name.
COUNTERFEITING >> I-295 and Big Oak Rd. reported at 12:05 p.m. on July 6. Police on patrol observed a vehicle with fraudulent registration. Further investigation revealed a man purchased the counterfeit registration due to lack of legal status in the U.S. The 45 year old male driver from Newark, DE was charged with counterfeit documents and related charges. He will be summonsed.
COUNTERFEITING >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 10:48 a.m. on July 6. Police on patrol observed a vehicle with fraudulent registration. The 42 year old female driver from Trenton, N.J. was arrested for counterfeit documents and related charges.
COUNTERFEITING >> Oxford Valley Rd. and Rt. 1 reported at 11:30 a.m. on July 5. Police on patrol observed a vehicle with fraudulent registration. Further investigation revealed the man purchased the counterfeit registration due to lack of legal status in the U.S. The 26 year old male driver from Philadelphia was charged with counterfeit documents, failure to properly restrain children and related charges. He will be summonsed.