YARDLEY BOROUGH >> As part of Yardley’s 6th year of participation in Small Business Saturday that took place on November 30th, Experience Yardley, with the support of Bucks County Community College, coordinated a contest for The Biggest Downtown-Wide Shop Local Gift Basket in Bucks County.
The contest ran for three weeks from 2nd Saturday Yardley through Small Business Saturday and one lucky winner, long-time Yardley area resident and real estate agent Amy Levine of Lower Makefield, received a beautiful #ShopLocalYardley gift basket.
The basket, prepared by Ye Olde Yardley Florist and valued at more than $2,300, contains more than 32 prizes from businesses and organizations in Yardley Borough.
Eleven runners-up contest participants won other prizes as well.
Just a few hours after receiving the gift basket winner Amy Levine noted that she “already enjoyed my first gift card meal tonight at the Continental Tavern" and that she'll “be telling all my clients about all the great places I already know and love and what a wonderful town Yardley is.”
The grand prize gift basket includes gift cards, gift certificates, products, event shirts, and branded items from 32 Yardley businesses and organizations in vibrant and eclectic Yardley Borough. The prizes from seven restaurants and food businesses, seven specialty retailers, seven wellness businesses, three personal care and beauty businesses, three service businesses, three non-profits, and one creative arts business, all adding up to make the gift basket worth more than $2,300.
There were nearly 1,600 contest entries submitted while the contest ran. Since entries could only be made after a purchase in participating businesses, this means there were approximately at least 1,600 purchases at independent businesses in downtown Yardley Borough in that time as well, but no doubt many more.
The businesses and organizations that donated all of the prizes that made the grand prize become "The Biggest Downtown-Wide Shop Local Gift Basket in Bucks County" were: After Image Salon, Appletini Photography, Bizzaro Chiropractic, Burritos Yardley, Canal Street Grille, Commonplace Reader Yardley, Continental Tavern, Canal-O-Ween, Cramer Bakery, Customers Bank, Express Nails, Firehouse Cycles, Friends Of Lake Afton, Giana Rose Couture, Grist Mill Fitness & Nutrition, The Hemp Oil Store, Main Street Theater Co., Music on Main, The Pink Daisy, Pure Eco-Wellness Salon & Spa, Remedy Personal Training, Trattoria Rosa Bianca, Salon Millan, Ship and Print, The Spa on Main, Vault Brewing Co., Witt Pilates, Yardley General/The Cellar, Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar, Ye Olde Yardley Florist, Yardley Farmers Market, and YogaLove.
Thanks to the additional generous support from several businesses, there were also 11 runners-up prizes, totaling some $700 with winners from greater Yardley region, and one from as far away as Brooklyn, NY. The winners of these prizes were: Rocco Mancini (Commonplace Reader Yardley), Shellie Stoddard (Grist Mill Fitness & Nutrition), Bonnie Jeffers (The Pink Daisy), Barbara Boyd and Karmen Briel (Pure Eco-Wellness Salon & Spa), Maryann Lewis (Remedy Personal Training), Kristin O'Halloran (Ship and Print), Susanne Valle (Witt Pilates), Jim Hartman (Yardley General/The Cellar), Carol Mahony (Ye Olde Yardley Florist), and Jeannine Tribriani (YogaLove).
Experience Yardley is a tax-deductible non-profit organization of volunteers that focuses on the enhancement of the Yardley Borough community and downtown. For the latest details on many of the great events and promotions in Yardley, like Experience Yardley's Facebook page, visit experienceyardley.com, and look for posters all over downtown before its upcoming activities.
Next up in December is 2nd Saturday Yardley #HolidaysInYardley on December 14. Throughout the day on 2nd Saturday Yardley, a variety of Yardley businesses and organizations will be offering specials, entertainment, activities and events as well, including festive downtown holiday caroling by the BC3 Music Society from 4-6 p.m.