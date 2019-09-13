LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A Levittown man faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after stabbing a Lower Makefield man numerous times during an altercation at a home on Mill Road.
Police said Zachary Ganie turned himself in at police headquarters on Sept. 13 asserting that he had acted in self defense.
Ganie was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related offenses. He was arraigned at 4 a.m. and was remanded to Bucks County Prison on $400,000/10 percent bail.
Police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Mill Road on Sept. 12 at about 10:22 p.m. for the report of an assault.
On arrival, officers found a 32 year old man laying on the floor inside the home. The victim, police said, appeared to have several wounds on his side(s) and was bleeding from the head and face. He was being tended to by his girlfriend. Also present was a resident of the home.
Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.
Both witnesses were interviewed by officers and detectives and both provided a similar version of events, police said.
The first witness told police that Zachary Ganie came to the home earlier in the evening, reportedly urinated on the outdoor flowers and then began to take bottles of alcohol from the residence.
The witness told police that she attempted to stop Ganie from taking the alcohol, but that Ganie grabbed her arms and struck her with an elbow. Ganie left the residence with numerous bottles of alcohol.
Both witnesses, along with the victim, apparently went to Ganie’s mother’s home in Falls Township, police said. One of the witnesses spoke with Ganie’s mother and asked for the alcohol to be returned.
Ganie’s mother later told police that she had given the resident of the home $60 to pay for the alcohol that was taken by Zachary Ganie.
Later in the evening, both witnesses and the victim were at the residence on Mill Road when Zachary Ganie arrived back at the residence. The victim apparently spoke to Ganie, police said.
Both witnesses told police that it was at this time that Ganie struck the victim on the head with a bottle of alcohol. The two then became involved in some altercation or tussle.
Witnesses told police that Ganie was making a stabbing type motion at the victim though they could not see the weapon itself. Ganie then fled the area in his vehicle.
The witnesses said they returned with the victim to the interior of the home. That's where police found the victim bleeding profusely on the kitchen floor.
The victim was treated surgically at St. Mary Medical Center. He is expected to recover from his injuries. Hospital staff reported that the victim had suffered at least six stab wounds to his head, sides and back.
At approximately 2 a.m. Zachary Ganie arrived at police headquarters, along with his mother. Ganie was taken into custody and was subsequently transported to Aria Hospital for treatment of a laceration to his hand. After receiving treatment, Ganie was returned to headquarters.
Police said Ganie, in conversation with officers and detectives, asserted that he acted in self-defense after being accosted by the victim and witnesses. Ganie also stated that he had thrown the weapon/knife, into the woods adjacent to the residence on Mill Road.
Detectives photographed and processed the crime scene on Mill Road. Ganie’s vehicle was also seized and will be searched upon the issuance of a search warrant.
Bensalem Police assisted with a search of the area around the 700 block of Mill Road for the discarded weapon with negative results at this time. Detectives planned to make further attempts to locate the knife by searching the area and using police department canines in the daylight hours.