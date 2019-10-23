HARRISBURG >> State Reps. Perry Warren and John Galloway and state Sen. Steve Santarsiero welcomed a pair of local youth baseball teams to the state Capitol and House floor on Oct. 22.
“It’s great to honor young people in our community, especially after they’ve set a goal, pursued that goal and, then, experienced success,” Warren said. “The Pennsbury Athletic Association 12-and-under and 8-and-under teams remind us why youth sports and extracurricular activities are an important part of our lives: They provide our children with some of their first tests, and – in this case – a chance to experience some of their first big accomplishments away from home.”
Both Pennsbury teams have won state championships.
“It’s wonderful to see our young people achieve success in a sport they love,” Galloway said. “Through their love of the sport of baseball, these kids have developed skills they can use throughout life – consistency, perseverance, teamwork and focus. I applaud them for mastering these skills at such a young age, and for bringing recognition to their hometown.”
Santarsiero added, “I am proud to congratulate and honor the Pennsbury Falcon 8U and 12U teams as the 2019 Cal Ripken World Series and Keystone Cup Champions,” said Santarsiero, D-Bucks. “Their hard work and dedication to the game is a testament to the values instilled by the Pennsbury community, their coaches and family.”
The majority of the players on the 12-and-under team have been playing together for four years, and some of them have been together since T-ball. Since their 9-and-under season, the team has won two state championships and four district championships. They plan to end their season with a once-in-a-lifetime tournament in Cooperstown, New York.
The Falcons 8-and-under team went undefeated during their regular travel season, winning district, state, Mid-Atlantic Regional and World Series championships. The team went 38-1, including a 6-0 run during the Cal Ripken World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to become the first Pennsbury Athletic Association team to win the World Series.