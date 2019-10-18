MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> State Reps. John Galloway and Perry Warren as well as state Sen. Steve Santarsiero announced a grant of more than $50,000 has been awarded to Morrisville Free Library to replace the slate roof on the 108-year-old building.
The $52,500 Keystone Grant was one of 19 grants around the state announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Education today.
“I’m glad to see the Morrisville Free Library will be receiving some much-needed upgrades,” said Galloway, D-Bucks “This has been a long-standing establishment in our community, and I’m confident that these funds will ensure its continued prosperity as a place to learn and gather.”
Warren added: “Libraries in our community offer an invaluable service as free learning centers to preschoolers, students, adults and seniors. In other words, everyone in the community benefits from a strong library system. We’re fortunate enough to live in a community where we have one, a place where the only thing you need to pursue knowledge is a desire to learn and a free library card.”
The Department of Education also announced three more grants released to libraries in Bucks County.
The Bucks County Free Library in Levittown will be awarded $87,735 (to replace deteriorated windows); the Free Library of Northampton Township will be awarded $225,000 (to replace entry doors, carpet, cupola windows, to upgrade wiring and to replace three HVAC units); and the Riegelsville Public Library will be awarded $80,735 (to replace its slate roof and single-pane windows and to repair masonry cracks and water damage).
“With this generous grant, Morrisville Free Library can continue to provide invaluable resources to our community,” said Santarsiero, D-Bucks. “For decades, Morrisville Free Library has taught our children the joy of reading, provided students with the tools necessary to learn, and has hosted countless events for children, seniors, businesses and community groups.”
The announcement included grants totaling $3.25 million for public libraries around the state. The grants are funded through Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation fund. As part of the program, grants up to $750,000 may be used for planning, acquisition, construction and/or rehabilitation of public libraries.