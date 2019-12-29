YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The spirit of togetherness and a desire for peace will be alive at an event on New Year’s Day that involves people of all faiths to focus on the Middle East, the United States and the world at large. All are welcome.
The gathering will celebrate the beginning of 2020 with optimism and hope on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Yardley Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker).
Join the group for an hour of spontaneous prayers as we envision a world of harmony and peace. Feel free to offer a prayer, poem, song, sit in silence, or anyway you are moved
to offer your heart to the healing of all people and our planet.
“This is an interfaith event and all are welcome as we enter the New Year together in a very special way,” said Susan Burger, who has organized the event for over 15 years.
“We always get a good crowd; share our hopes, dreams and prayers between some silent meditation and more often than not a song or two, personal poetry, readings, or short ‘sharings’ from the heart. It is also a time of deep listening,” she said.
“Shortly after 9-11 a group of 17 people, brought together by the Rev. Al Krass, started meeting in my office,” Burger continued. “It was a diverse and amazing group of people with Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Catholic nuns, Unitarian Universalist, and others. Saddened by world events we were determined to be together in community and make a difference. On January 1, 2002, shortly after 9-11, we hosted our first New Years gathering for Peace, inviting all faiths, and have continued since.”
“People return year after year to envision what is possible if we can live with acceptance, harmony, and understanding worldwide,” she said.
“Folks who come to the gathering describe it as enriching, incredibly moving, a positive experience, and a time to share their intentions for a better world.“
The celebration is sponsored by the Interfaith Community for Middle East Peace, the Peace Center, and others. This year’s event is dedicated in memory of Rev. Al Krass, who started it all! Many faith-based people attend and some with other spiritual views. Peace activists are there along with local public officials and people who are well known in the community from many backgrounds.
All are welcome. The celebration begins at 1 p.m. and usually finishes by 2:30 p.m..
“The celebration is simple and people really look forward to it,” Burger said. “And a big thanks to the folks at the Yardley meetinghouse for offering us their beautiful space each year.”
Organizers encourage folks to bring a snack to share with everyone afterwards and to stay a while. There is no charge for this event
The meetinghouse is located at 65 N. Main Street, Yardley Borough. For more information, contact Dr. Susan Burger at 215-932-9263 or peacedoc1@msn.com or visit www.yardleyfriendsmeeting.org