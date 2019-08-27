LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield will welcome everyone home from summer vacation with an afternoon filled with food, live music and plenty of fun capped off by an evening fireworks display.
This year’s Community Day takes place on Sunday, September 1 from 12 to 9 p.m. at Community Park on Edgewood Road at the fields and picnic grove located between Kids Kingdom and the Edgewood Elementary School.
“Everyone can expect nonstop entertainment. There is something to do for the whole family,” said Monica Tierney, the director of the LMT
Parks and Recreation Department and event organizer. “Whether you’re two years old and want your face painted or a teenager who wants to ride the rides and listen to the music or an adult who wants to learn more about the township, Community Day is the place to be. And who doesn’t like fireworks?”
The event, organized by the Lower Makefield Parks and Recreation Department, will spotlight the best the township has to offer from its first responders and community nonprofits to its athletic groups and organizations.
“It’s a great showcase of what we have to offer here,” said Tierney.
Kicking off the day will be a short parade celebrating Yardley’s own Cal Ripken World Series Champions, the 8U Pennsbury Falcons, who defeated Upper Allen, 11-5, on August 15 to win the national championship.
The team will be ushered into Community Park by the Uptown String Band during a short march down Edgewood Road, past the dunk tank and ending in the vendor area.
“It will be fun to celebrate them this year,” said Tierney. “It’s a pretty big accomplishment.”
The parade kicks off the afternoon’s events and activities, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Throughout the day, visitors are invited to explore more than 40 vendor booths featuring local businesses, nonprofits and local sports groups.
Among this year’s vendors will be The Peace Center, the Yardley Lions Club, Yardley-Makefield Soccer, Riverstone Church and Operation Christmas Child, Rescue Pets, the Artists of Yardley, Cops and Kids, Capital Health, Manor Health Care, the Pennsbury Athletic Association and Pennsbury’s upcoming Yes You Can 5K Race on Oct. 6 at the Pennwood Middle School.
Police, fire and rescue vehicles also will be on display. And the Lower Makefield Police Department will hold canine demonstrations at 1 and 3 p.m.
The rides and games area will be back with pony rides, inflatables, jousting, climbing wall and kiddie rides in addition to a new area for teens called the Toxic Games, including an obstacle course and a reverse treadmill race by Phantom Entertainment.
In addition, stilt walkers, magicians and jugglers will be roving the grounds, providing smiles and entertainment.
Also running throughout the day will be a number of sports competitions, including a 3v3 basketball tournament sign up at the LMT Parks and Rec FaceBook page), a PAA Home Run Derby fundraiser ($5 for 10 pitches), a lacrosse tournament and a YMS skills and games area from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
At noon, Pennsbury Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula will take a seat in the event’s popular celebrity dunk tank. Proceeds will benefit charities and nonprofits selected by the celebrity dunk tank participants.
The afternoon lineup also includes Makefield Principal Donna McCormick-Miller at 12:30 p.m., Penn Valley Principal Barbara Hidalgo at 1 p.m., Pennsbury Director of Elementary Education Michele Spack at 1:30 p.m. and Pennsbury instrumental teacher Patrick Bailey at 2 p.m.
Rounding out the dunk tank lineup will be Full Hearts founder Casey Schaeffer at 2:30 p.m., LMT Supervisor John Lewis at 3 p.m. and LMT Supervisors Chairman Dan Grenier at 3:30 p.m.
After dunking celebrities, Community Day guests may also want to cool down themselves in the LMT Pool.
The pool will be open to members only from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. And from 2 to 7 p.m., nonmembers are invited to try out the pool for a nominal fee of $5.
“All they have to do is sign a waiver and they can experience the pool,” said Tierney. “We are also going to have a DJ at the pool.”
From 3 to 4 p.m., guests also will learn about the area’s newest exercise craze, which is coming to the LMT Community Center. Generation Pound will be presenting an hour long demonstration. The demo will be followed by a magic show at 4 p.m. and Jungle Joe at 5 p.m.
To ease those hunger pangs, food vendors will be on hand from 12 to 7:30 p.m. offering everything from shrimp to pizza. Among this year’s food vendors are Shrimp Man, Curley Tail Ice Cream, Carlucci’s Grill, Drinks and More, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Pizza Yeah!, Sweet Corn and Guru’s Indian Cuisine.
Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the afternoon and into the evening on the event’s main stage located near Edgewood School from 1 to 8 p.m.
Opening up the afternoon will be the Dirty Chuck Band (acoustic guitar) at 1 p.m. followed by Wurl (funk rock) at 2 p.m., AC Steel and the Galvanizers (rock, funk and traditional blues) at 3:30 p.m., Time Peace (rock, country) at 4:45 p.m. and the Sherwood Brothers (country, rock) rounding out the day at 6 p.m.
Also making a special guest appearance will be Yardley’s own Matthew Schuler who came to national attention in 2013 as a contestant on Season Five of The Voice. His rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" reached No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100in the United States. Schuler will take the stage from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.
The event will come to a dazzling conclusion around 7:30 p.m. with a 25 minute full sky show presented by Zambelli Fireworks, one of the premier fireworks companies in the world.
Parking for the event will be at the Edgewood Elementary School and at the Lower Makefield Community Center and at the Fred Allen Sports fields on Oxford Valley Road. Free shuttle bus service will be provided throughout the day from the community center and the sports complex.
Throughout the event, Edgewood Road will be closed between Oxford Valley and Mill roads. Detours will be posted.
Community Day is sponsored by Shop Rite of Yardley, Manor Care Oxford Valley, Dance Arts of Yardley, Capital Health, Shady Brook Farms, Old Republic Specialty Insurance Underwriters and Penn Community Bank.