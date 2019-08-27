MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Pack up your chairs, grab a blanket and head down to the island on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 for a day of fun and community spirit.
The annual Morrisville Labor Day Picnic, also known as the Mayor’s Picnic, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Williamson Park on Delmorr Avenue.
The long-standing community tradition features an all day community picnic with games, entertainment, basket auctions, craft and food vendors and much more.
Among the highlights of the day will be a car show presented by The Delaware Valley Roadrunners Car Club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The registration fee is $15 per car with all money raised going toward the Pa. Wounded Warriors.
Also returning is the picnic’s popular Watermelon Eating Contest beginning at 3:30 p.m. Age brackets include 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-17. The melons are being donated by Giant Markets.
The day also features live entertainment, children’s games and
activities, giveaways, local organizations promoting their causes and projects, awesome raffles and food.
The event is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket and chairs, pack a lunch or pick up food at the event and enjoy the day’s activities.
Turn the Towns Teal
Morrisville Borough Mayor Dave Rivella and the Borough Council have declared September as “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.”
Throughout the month, ribbons will decorate trees and structures throughout the community as the awareness campaign turns the town teal, the color representing ovarian cancer awareness.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths among women with more than 22,000 women diagnosed with the disease and approximately 16,000 ovarian cancer deaths each year, according to the borough’s proclamation.
“If detected in its early stages, survival is 90 to 95 percent, yet the five year survival rate is only 28 percent because it is not easy to detect and raising awareness of this terrible disease is the goal of the Tea Foundation,” says the proclamation. “Morrisville Borough encourages all businesses and residents to participate and showcase teal ribbons.”