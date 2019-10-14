MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) will host a KidsFest at Morrisville High School in Morrisville Borough on Saturday, October 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be more than 30 vendors with fun and valuable information for children and their families. Some of the exhibits include Independence Blue Cross-CHIP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County, PA State Treasury, PA Fish and Boat Commission, Council Rock Coalition for Healthy Youth - CRCHY, Morrisville Opportunity Educational Foundation, Bucks County Free Library, and many more.
There will also be a special and interactive performance by entertainer YoYo, who seeks to inspire children and adults to see fitness as a fun, playful, and lifelong commitment.
Other attractions include the PA State Police helicopter, Bucks County Community College ArtMobile, Bucks County Intermediate Unit Mobile FAB LAB, animals from the Silver Lake Nature Center, the Bucks County Sheriff's Community Resource Unit, and trucks from the Morrisville Fire Company.
Food and pumpkin painting will round out the day.
Available prizes for event participants include: Two drawings for a Sesame Place Family 4-Pack; Family Membership to Silver Lake Nature Center; and a Gift basket with movie tickets and more.
For more information on this and other events, call 215-489-5000 or visit SenatorSteveSantarsiero.com/events.