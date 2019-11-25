FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board on Nov. 21 appointed Cherrissa M. Gibson acting co-principal at Pennsbury High School West.
Gibson, currently an assistant principal at PHS since 2013, will serve in this capacity for the second half of the 2019-20 academic year while co-principal of PHS West, Lisa Becker, takes a sabbatical leave.
“Ms. Gibson stepped up last spring to take on this leadership role in my absence during last year’s half-year sabbatical,” said Mrs. Becker. “She did an outstanding job then and once again has the respect of both students and staff as she gains more experience on her administrative journey. I am very confident in her abilities.”
Responsibilities of a PHS Co-Principal include general administration of the school, staff evaluation and supervision, the development and evaluation of the educational programs, and organization of student activities. The Secondary Principal is also responsible for directing the work of Assistant Principals, counselors, and other instructional and support staff to ensure an efficiently-managed organization. Additional responsibilities include implementation of safety procedures and attending IEP meetings.
Gibson came to Pennsbury in 2013 from the Bristol Borough School District, where she served as an Assistant Principal at Bristol Borough High School. Prior to that position, she was the Dean of Students at Snyder-Girotti Elementary/Middle School, also in Bristol Borough. She has taught at the elementary level in the Bristol Borough, Central Bucks, and the Central York school districts.
Gibson also served as Head Girls’ Basketball Coach for Bristol Borough School District and Head Women’s Basketball Coach for Bucks County Community College. She was inducted into the Bensalem High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
Gibson earned a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Edinboro University and a Master’s degree in Teaching & Curriculum from the Pennsylvania State University. She is currently enrolled in a doctoral program at Gwynedd-Mercy University. Gibson also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Elizabethtown College. She is professionally certified for Principal K-12, Elementary K-6, and English 7-12.
Board appoints administrative intern
In another appointment, the school board named high school chemistry teacher, Michael Hermann, as an administrative intern with a focus on implementing technology to enhance teaching and learning at the secondary level, effective January 29.
He will join teachers, Jeanmarie McGinley and Amanda D’Amico (elementary) and Megan Swope (secondary), who currently serve as administrative interns with a focus on technology. The motion was approved at the public board meeting on November 21.
“When possible, we try to support the growth of our educators who desire leadership opportunities,” said Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula. “Mr. Hermann has provided exemplary service in his science classroom while also rising as a leader in the area of technology here in Pennsbury.”
Hermann joined the district in August 2000. In addition to his experience teaching science in the classroom, he was selected as a demonstration teacher specializing in technology integration and e-learning; has presented technology workshops for teachers district-wide; and he assisted with the Future-Ready 1:1 Chromebook initiative for the District. He has also earned the distinction of being a Google Certified Educator Level 2.
Hermann earned a Master of Science degree in Instructional Design & Technology from Philadelphia University (now Thomas Jefferson University). He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from King’s College and is currently working toward his PA Administration Certification in Instructional Technology.
Serving as an Adjunct Professor at Philadelphia University from 2004-08, Hermann instructed classes in the traditional and e-learning models. He also assisted in the development of online resources in elementary science that aligned to PA standards for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.